"In the midst of a global pandemic, never has it been more important to support and thank nurses who work tirelessly, risking their lives every day on the frontlines against the battle of COVID-19," says Christine Rieck Buckley, CEO, Canadian Nurses Foundation. "We are rolling out the (virtual) red carpet for nurses from-coast-to-coast-to-coast and invite all Canadians to join us on December 3rd as we celebrate and recognize their dedication and care alongside big Canadian talent and special guests."

Hosted by ETALK's Traci Melchor, beloved Canadian television personality, the 2020 Nightingale MaskerAide will include performances by homegrown Canadian talent and heart-warming stories from the stars of the evening – Canadian nurses. Tickets are currently available at https://cnfmaskeraide.vfairs.com/ and include unique ticket packages to customize the experience including opportunities to help fund nursing scholarships, special student rates, coveted Front Line 2020 swag bags and more. In addition to the event, CNF will also be hosting an online auction with swoon-worthy items from designer fashion to travel and everything in-between. The auction launches on Thursday, November 26 and can be accessed through the event registration page.

The 2020 Nightingale MaskerAide also marks the first time CNF is taking its annual gala virtual – creating a national stage to shine a spotlight on the nursing community across Canada. For this 10th anniversary gala year, CNF endeavours to raise $500,000 in support of nurses with a portion of proceeds directed to the Canadian Nurses Foundation COVID-19 Fund . The fund launched earlier this year to provide immediate assistance to nurses including mental health support, skills and training, aid for new research and best practices for future pandemics.

CNF thanks this year's 2020 Nightingale MaskerAide presenting sponsor Johnson & Johnson and Platinum sponsor Indigenous Services Canada for their valued support and commitment. To learn more about CNF, the 2020 Nightingale MaskerAide and donor opportunities, visit https://cnfmaskeraide.vfairs.com/ and follow on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram using #CNFMaskerAide.

About Canadian Nurses Foundation

The Canadian Nurses Foundation (CNF) supports world-class Canadian health care by raising funds to advance nursing knowledge and research, and by recognizing professional merit in Canada's nurses. By investing in nursing education, research and training today, we can be prepared to face the health care challenges of tomorrow. For more information on CNF's initiatives including the organization's current Foresight is 2020 campaign which explores 20 of the most significant issues impacting the future of Canadian health care, please visit https://cnf-fiic.ca/ .

