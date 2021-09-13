Canadian Nuclear Virtual Conference Brings Ministers and Business Leaders Together to Address the Critical Path To Net-Zero Emissions

Ministers Mike Holland, Warren Kaeding, Todd Smith, the Honorable Christopher T. Hanson, Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney and Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe among speakers at Canadian Nuclear Association's annual conference

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Climate change, isotopes, Canada's strong (CANDU) nuclear ecosystem and our nation's role in the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) world, Indigenous inclusion, diversity for the innovative workforce of the future, and long-term solutions for nuclear waste – are all key topics that will be addressed among industry and political leaders as part of the virtual event hosted by the Canadian Nuclear Association. The annual three-day conference and trade show, CNA2021: Leading Innovations to Achieve a Net-Zero World, will draw attendees from around the world to hear from a lineup of experts to explore the key issues, challenges and opportunities that Canada faces on the path to achieving net-zero 2050.

"We are thrilled to have the participation of so many industry leaders, regulators and utilities joining this year's virtual conference, which comes at a time when Canada needs to get serious about how we will meet net-zero emissions by 2050," said John Gorman, President and CEO of the Canadian Nuclear Association. "The event brings together key experts and decision makers to explore how best we can come together to tackle one of the most significant challenges Canada faces, and the critical next steps we must take to address climate change."

When: September 15-17, 2021 Where: Virtual Registration: https://pheedloop.com/register/CNA2021/attendee/

Speakers:

Jason Kenney , Premier of Alberta

, Premier of Alberta Scott Moe , Premier of Saskatchewan

, Premier of Honorable Mike Holland , New Brunswick Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development

, Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development Honorable Warren Kaeding , Saskatchewan Minister of Environment

, Minister of Environment Honorable Todd Smith , Ontario Minister of Energy

, Minister of Energy Honorable Christopher T. Hanson , Chairman, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

, Chairman, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Diane Cameron , Head of Division, Nuclear Technology Development and Economics (NTE), Nuclear Energy Agency

, Head of Division, Nuclear Technology Development and Economics (NTE), Nuclear Energy Agency Keith Cronkhite , President and CEO, NB Power

, President and CEO, NB Power Ken Hartwick , President and CEO, Ontario Power Generation

, President and CEO, Ontario Power Generation John MacQuarrie , President, BWXT Canada

, President, BWXT Canada Mike Marsh , President and CEO, SaskPower

, President and CEO, SaskPower Joe McBrearty , President and CEO, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

, President and CEO, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories Mike Rencheck , President and CEO, Bruce Power

, President and CEO, Bruce Power Stephanie Smith , President and CEO, CANDU Owners Group

, President and CEO, CANDU Owners Group Rumina Velshi , President and CEO, Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission

, President and CEO, Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission John Gorman , President and CEO, Canadian Nuclear Association

For the full schedule, visit https://pheedloop.com/CNA2021/site/schedule/.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event. Please contact us for your complimentary media pass.

About the CNA

Since 1960, the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) has been the national voice of the Canadian nuclear industry. Working alongside our members and all communities of interest, the CNA promotes the industry nationally and internationally, works with governments on policies affecting the sector and works to increase awareness and understanding of the value nuclear technology brings to the environment, economy, and daily lives of Canadians.

