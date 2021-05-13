build on Ontario's extensive nuclear industry expertise and highly skilled workforce to drive best practices and innovation to deliver safe, cost-effective and timely nuclear decommissioning projects;

identify future skills needs and gaps, and develop plans to fill any such gaps, building skills sets that could be leveraged for projects in Canada and abroad.

Working together, the three organizations will advance studies and planning that will help create Canadian jobs and cement nuclear's role in creating a carbon-free future.

The collaboration positions the three organizations' highly skilled workforce and well-established Canadian supply chain to support the decommissioning of CANDU reactors around the world.

QUOTES

"As the owner of the largest reactor fleet in Canada, OPG will play a leading role in providing sustainable solutions for decommissioning to benefit the environment, economy, community and industry," said Carla Carmichael, OPG Vice-President, Decommissioning Strategy and Lead for OPG's Centre for Canadian Nuclear Sustainability. "The solutions we develop through this group will be applied not only in Pickering, post commercial operations, but have the potential to be used internationally and create jobs and opportunities for Canada's nuclear industry at home and abroad."

"For decades, CNL has served as a trusted partner to Canada's nuclear utilities in the delivery of pioneering research in clean energy," said Kristan Schruder, CNL Deputy Vice President and General Manager, Environmental Remediation Management. "We are excited to expand and grow our relationship through this agreement, working hand-in-hand with OPG and SNC-Lavalin to explore opportunities for improvements in decommissioning, nuclear safety and environmental stewardship."

"SNC-Lavalin brings experience, products, technologies, industry relationships and an impressive portfolio of ongoing nuclear decommissioning and environmental management projects to the partnership including global expertise to support the growth of Canada's decommissioning industry," said Carl Marcotte, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Business Development, Nuclear, SNC-Lavalin. "As the OEM of CANDU® technology, we have the necessary skills, expertise and reach to deliver excellent results for our clients across Canada and around the world."

QUICK FACTS

CANDU reactors are Canadian design and have been built around the world, including in Argentina , Romania , China , India , Pakistan , and South Korea . There are more than 30 CANDU reactors globally.

, , , , , and . There are more than 30 CANDU reactors globally. After a lifetime of generating clean power, OPG's Pickering Nuclear Generating Station will reach its end of commercial operations in 2025, subject to regulatory review. OPG is committed to safely and sustainably dismantling and remediating the site.

Candu Energy Inc., a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has an extensive decommissioning portfolio in both the United States and Europe to support the growth of Canadian skills. Pickering represents the largest project of this sort to date in Canada .

and to support the growth of Canadian skills. represents the largest project of this sort to date in . CNL's expertise in decommissioning, packaging and storage, and environmental protection will be leveraged by OPG to safely dismantle and repurpose the Pickering nuclear site.

About OPG and the Centre of Canadian Nuclear Sustainability

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy. The recently-launched CCNS brings the nuclear industry together to invest in our environment, community and economy through advancement of innovative and sustainable nuclear lifecycle solutions.

About Canadian Nuclear Laboratories

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is a world leader in nuclear science and technology, offering unique capabilities and solutions across a wide range of industries. Actively involved with industry-driven research and development in nuclear, transportation, clean technology, energy, defence, security and life sciences, CNL provides solutions to keep these sectors competitive internationally. For more information on CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin

