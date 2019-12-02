Canadian Nuclear Industry Congratulates Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick on Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Small Modular Reactors

OTTAWA, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian nuclear industry congratulates the provinces of Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick on entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the development and deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to address climate change, regional energy demand and economic development.

The MOU was signed on Sunday, December 1 in Toronto by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs.

The MOU commits the provinces to work cooperatively to:

advance the development and deployment of SMRs to address the needs of Saskatchewan , Ontario and New Brunswick ;

, and ; address key issues for SMR deployment such as technological readiness, regulatory frameworks, economics and financing, waste management, and public and Indigenous engagement;

work with all levels of government to help promote nuclear as clean energy that is essential in fighting climate change;

develop support for SMRs as identified in the SMR Roadmap and as requested by the CEOs of SaskPower, Ontario Power Generation, Bruce Power and NB Power;

positively influence the federal government to make the necessary changes to facilitate the introduction of SMRs;

inform the public about the economic and environmental benefits of nuclear energy and SMRs; and

engage with other interested provinces and territories to explore the potential for SMR deployment in their jurisdictions.

SMRs represent the next generation of innovative, versatile and scalable nuclear reactors that promise to further enhance the safety, economic and environmental benefits of nuclear energy.

Canada is a top-tier nuclear nation with a full-spectrum nuclear industry that has a unique opportunity to lock in the significant strategic, economic and environmental benefits in this area of high-tech innovation by becoming one of the first movers on SMR deployment.

The Canadian Nuclear Association looks forward to working with the provinces of Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick, as well as the federal government, to advance SMRs, drawing on the success of "A Call to Action: A Canadian Roadmap for Small Modular Reactors."

SMRs have significant potential in Canada's energy future, which includes providing clean and reliable electricity and heat to small and remote communities such as in Canada's north; clean process heat and electricity for resource industries such as Ontario's Ring of Fire mining and Alberta's oil sands; and clean electricity to existing power grids, particularly those needing clean energy to replace fossil fuels (e.g. coal) for their baseload electricity generation.

The Canadian nuclear industry encourages other provinces and territories to consider becoming Parties to this MOU in the future.

Quotes:

"This agreement helps enable Canada to lead the world in the development of innovative, low-carbon nuclear technologies. SMRs are a powerful tool in the reduction of adverse environmental impacts from energy production. They're an exciting innovation story, but more than that, SMRs can help accelerate the pathway for Canadian provinces to reach their GHG reduction targets."

John Gorman, President and CEO, Canadian Nuclear Association

"Saskatchewan already provides the uranium that powers Canada's nuclear reactors. As Saskatchewan phases out coal by 2030, we need to look at all options to reduce our emissions. The modern grid of the future will pave the way for innovations such as SMRs, power storage, electric vehicles and customer self-generation."

Mike Marsh, President and CEO, SaskPower

"We recognize the potential value and benefits of SMRs to augment Canada's energy supply mix which will be a significant contributor in the climate change solution. SMRs are an innovative growth opportunity for our company – one that fits well with our existing clean energy portfolio."

Ken Hartwick, President and CEO, Ontario Power Generation

"Bruce Power's Life-Extension program will continue to position Ontario as a leader in CO2 free energy and nuclear innovation. Small Modular Reactors create similar opportunities. We look forward to working with the provinces and our fellow utilities as we co-operatively develop these innovative new technologies and we will continue to work with governments at all levels in support of this important initiative."

Mike Rencheck, President and CEO, Bruce Power

"NB Power remains convinced of the significant need and market potential for new nuclear technologies. We see these technologies as a national and global opportunity. New Brunswick is playing a leading role in exploring Advanced Generation IV SMRs with our current involvement with ARC Nuclear and Moltex Energy."

Gaëtan Thomas, President and CEO, NB Power

About the CNA:

Since 1960, the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) has been the national voice of the Canadian nuclear industry. Working alongside its members and all communities of interest, the CNA promotes the industry nationally and internationally, works with governments on policies affecting the sector and seeks to increase awareness and understanding of the value nuclear technology brings to the environment, economy and the daily life of Canadians.

