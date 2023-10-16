Canadian North Announces Leadership Transition

Shelly De Caria Named as Interim President & CEO,

The First Inuk to Lead Canadian North

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian North, an Inuit-owned airline, today announced a strategic leadership transition to further reflect its enduring mission to serve in our remote and northern communities in Canada's Arctic. Effective immediately, Shelly De Caria, current VP for Sales, Marketing & Distribution, will assume the role of Interim President & CEO, marking a historic milestone as the first Inuk to lead Canadian North. Shelly will continue to lead her VP portfolio alongside this new appointment, ensuring a seamless transition and continued focus on improving and delivering service to our communities.

Born and raised in Kuujjuaq, Québec, Shelly embodies Canadian North's core values and commitment to community engagement. Before joining Canadian North, she contributed at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, advancing the rights and interests of Canada's Inuit population. At Canadian North, Shelly has been instrumental in developing a range of community investment programs impacting education, sport, nutrition, and mental health. Her leadership, built over a decade of experience, reflects a dedication to the communities we serve and a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in our regions.

Gratitude is extended to Michael Rodyniuk for his dedication and contributions to Canadian North. Our enduring mission of providing essential services to our remote and northern communities in Canada's Arctic remains steadfast. The transition to Shelly's leadership reinforces our commitment to community engagement, service improvement, and adaptability to new challenges, keeping our communities at the heart of our values.

"We are navigating this leadership transition with a continued focus on community engagement and operational improvement," said Johnny Adams, Canadian North's Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Shelly's extensive experience, notably her pivotal role in community investment, aligns seamlessly with our mission, ensuring our communities continue to be well-served and supported. The Board of Directors and the Executive Team extend their full support to Shelly in her new role as Interim President & CEO."

Amidst this leadership transition, we remain fully committed to strategic goals and the well-being of the communities we serve. Further details regarding the leadership transition, including the process and timeline for selecting a new CEO, will be shared as they become available.

"I am deeply honoured and humbled to step into the role of Interim President & CEO at such a pivotal time for Canadian North. I extend my gratitude to Michael Rodyniuk for his dedication and contributions," said Shelly De Caria, Canadian North's Interim President & CEO. "As an Inuk, I am immensely proud to lead an organization that is deeply rooted in community and committed to serving the unique needs in our regions. With the unwavering support of our talented team, I am confident that we will continue to uphold our mission and make a positive impact in the communities we serve. Our enhanced operational focus will ensure timely delivery of scheduled services for passengers and robust cargo operations."

About Shelly De Caria

Canadian North is proud to have Shelly De Caria as its Interim President & CEO, while she continues her role as VP of Sales, Marketing & Distribution. Born and raised in Kuujjuaq, Québec, with Inuktitut as her second language, Shelly exemplifies Canadian North's core values and unwavering commitment to its Inuit roots and community engagement.

Prior to joining Canadian North, Shelly made contributions at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, advancing the rights and interests of Canada's Inuit population. At Canadian North, she has been instrumental in developing a range of community investment programs spanning education, sport, nutrition, and mental health, embodying a holistic approach towards community betterment.

As VP of Sales, Marketing & Distribution, Shelly has fortified Canadian North's relationships with stakeholders and customers alike. Her appointment as Interim President & CEO marks a historic milestone as the first Inuk woman to lead Canadian North, reflecting Canadian North's enduring mission to serve in our remote and northern communities in Canada's Arctic.

With over a decade of experience, Shelly's leadership is a testament to Canadian North's dedication to serving the unique needs of our regions. As she navigates Canadian North through this strategic leadership transition, her blend of community understanding, and operational expertise ensures Canadian North continues to soar while staying rooted in its mission.

On a personal note, Shelly cherishes her role as a mother to two amazing children and as a wife, which further enriches her perspective and dedication to community-oriented initiatives.

About Canadian North

Canadian North is a 100% Inuit-owned airline that connects people and delivers essential goods throughout Canada's North – safely, reliably and always with friendly and caring customer service. Canadian North Airlines services 25 communities within the Northwest Territories, Nunavik and Nunavut, as well as Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary - with a versatile fleet of Boeing 737, ATR 42 and ATR 72 Freighter aircraft. Canadian North is also the premier charter services provider for large resource sector clients requiring dependable, efficient and economical fly-in/fly-out air service and it operates flights across North America and beyond for sports teams, cruise lines, tour operators and many others. Canadian North is wholly-owned by Makivik Corporation and Inuvialuit Development Corporation.

