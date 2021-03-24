Canadian Nonprofits Redefine their Fundraising with OneCause Technology

INDIANAPOLIS, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- OneCause, a leader in event and online fundraising, today announced it is expanding access for its Virtual Event Center solution to help Canadian nonprofits streamline the digital giving experience. The software provider continues to grow its footprint in the Canadian charitable sector after successfully launching peer-to-peer and online fundraising solutions in 2018.

"We're excited to grow our collective impact as we bring new virtual fundraising solutions to nonprofits across Canada and expand socially-connected fundraising beyond the pandemic," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Easy-to-use and flexible technology is critical for nonprofits who have to continue to find creative ways to fundraise and connect with donors wherever they are. With the help of innovative organizations, we've been able to optimize the fundraising experience for Canadian nonprofits."

The OneCause online and event fundraising solutions help nonprofits expand their reach and create seamless giving experiences through streaming events, auctions, peer-to-peer fundraising, and online giving. Last September, OneCause launched the Virtual Event Center to help nonprofits create a multi-media giving experience in the wake of COVID-19 with livestreamed video and fundraising activities on a single screen.

Nonprofit organizations across Canada have already begun to redefine their fundraising strategy and drive local impact with OneCause.

AIDS Committee of Toronto (ACT) Creates Optimized Virtual Giving Experience

When reimagining their fifth annual luncheon celebrating World AIDS Day, ACT wanted to incorporate key elements from their previous in-person luncheons, while optimizing engagement and live fundraising with virtual supporters. Through the OneCause Virtual Event Center, ACT was able to live broadcast their event program and fundraising activities on a single platform, giving donors a single screen giving experience. The one-hour Together Toward Zero luncheon raised $56,006, keeping their supporter audience engaged with an active panel conversation and live donation appeal.

"The feedback we got afterwards about how smooth the show was, how professional it looked, and how well it flowed, set our donors at ease and made them feel confident about what we were trying to accomplish," said Matt O'Donnell, special events coordinator for AIDS Committee of Toronto.

Right To Play Diversifies Fundraising with Virtual Peer-to-Peer Challenge Campaign

When Right To Play was forced to cancel their annual 1,200 person gala, they had to find an innovative and alternative way to raise money and awareness for their cause. With the OneCause Peer-to-Peer software they launched a new virtual challenge to take their fundraising efforts online and grow their reach. The 14-day 'Play it Forward' challenge kept their supporter community engaged with a new activity challenge every day led by one of their celebrity ambassadors. Through the efforts of more than 200 participants, Right To Play raised $61,620 and 4.6 million social media impressions during their first peer-to-peer challenge fundraiser.

"Engaging with donors, prospects, and stakeholders virtually with the power of this platform has opened up so many exciting possibilities to ignite the hearts of our community beyond the typical reach of our location dependent in-person events," said Tanya Phillipps, Manager of Events & Sponsorships at Right To Play.

About OneCause

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 6,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $3 billion. OneCause has been recognized by Inc. Best in Business, is a TechPoint MIRA award winner for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation, and a Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

