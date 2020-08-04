Canadian non-profit 'rolls' out virtual relay to support young adults with cancer

"Roller Brave is our latest effort to offset the financial damage of COVID-19 to ensure we continue to have the backs of the young adults in our community," says Geoff Eaton, Executive Director of YACC and two-time young adult cancer survivor. "With the anxiety and isolation that young adults with cancer face having escalated due to the pandemic, YACC's mission to support them is more important than ever."

Roller Brave was created 3as a way for YACC to raise funds amid COVID-19 and the cancellation of their in-person fundraising events, particularly the popular Shave for the Brave fundraiser, where volunteers would shave their heads (or chop off 10 inches of hair or more) to raise money for the organization. Shave for the Brave accounted for nearly half of the organization's revenue in 2019 and was used to fund important programs, retreats, conferences and online community.

"We get 340 applications for every 100 spots we have at our conferences and four-day retreats," says Eaton on the rising demand for these programs and services. "The YACC community is one of the vulnerable populations we hear about daily, and now more than ever they need the connection and reassurance of YACC friends who 'get it.'"

The goal is for participants to hit a total combined distance of 8,000 kilometres, chosen to represent the approximately 8,000 young adults in Canada diagnosed with cancer each year and also the distance from Victoria, BC to St. John's, NL.

The fundraiser allows participants to set their own fundraising targets, distance goals and timelines, along with choosing their own set of "wheels" – from bikes and scooters to wheelchairs and rollerblades – while tracking their progress via an online form, which is then added to a national tally.

Roller Brave launches with a handful of kilometres already accumulated from members of the YA cancer community who took part prior to the official launch of the virtual relay and are now passing the torch to participating "rollers" across Canada.

"Being an engrained member of YACC provides me a wealth of connection with other cancer thrivers who truly get it. The programs and people have helped with my self-esteem, mental well-being, and been a source of confidence, which is why joining was the single best decision of my cancer journey," said Alex Mandarino, 26, a member of YACC shortly after his Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia diagnosis in 2014. "Roller Brave will help to fund access to virtual and in-person programs, allowing a wider range of young adults living with cancer to feel a part of the community."

Those interested in joining the virtual relay or donating to the cause can find more details at www.rollerbrave.ca.

Young Adult Cancer Canada (http://www.youngadultcancer.ca) is the leading Canadian cancer charity focused on delivering support programs for young adults (15 – 39 years) dealing with cancer. Founder and executive director Geoff Eaton launched the organization in 2000 in St. John's, NL after his first cancer challenge. Young Adult Cancer Canada has over 4,000 members in its community and offers web-based, local and 4-day programs for young adults all across Canada.

