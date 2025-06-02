Canadian Neuroscientist and TED Speaker Launches Viral Brain Book on Tour Across North America

Sarah Baldeo's "100 Ways to Future-Proof Your Brain in the Age of AI" is now available at Indigo, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Amazon—accompanied by major appearances on CTV News and SiriusXM Canada (June 10). The book is a science-backed guide to optimizing the brain in a world driven by automation, overload, and burnout.

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - What if your brain came with an upgrade toolkit? In her new book, Baldeo proves that burnout is a choice—and that stress, exhaustion, and change are not just survivable but neurologically transformational.

Part neuroscience manual, part reinvention playbook, 100 Ways to Future-Proof Your Brain in the Age of AI offers powerful, practical strategies to reset stress, rewire behavior, and build a brain that thrives in complexity. It is drawn from Baldeo's own journey as a cancer survivor, lone parent, and global innovation strategist.

"This isn't pop science. This is survival science," says Baldeo. "Neuroscience isn't just my career—my thesis work saved my life."

A TED speaker and CEO of global consultancy ID Quotient, Baldeo has advised organizations like Deloitte, Uber, Google, and Coca-Cola, and built AI systems used in over 40 countries. Her research has been featured on CTV, NBC and The Globe and Mail.

She is currently on a North American book tour with upcoming stops in Toronto, Miami, Chicago, Boston, and Denver, including a keynote at the Women's Healthy Living Show (June 7–8) and summer signings with Indigo and Barnes & Noble.

Book Information

Title: 100 Ways to Future-Proof Your Brain in the Age of AI

Author: Sarah Baldeo

Publisher: Arc & Edge Publishing

ISBN: 978-1-0695015-0-9

Available at: Indigo, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Amazon

