Canadian Music Week Celebrates 40 Years

Canadian Music Week Returns June 6-11, 2022 at the InterContinental Toronto Centre

Previously announced for April 19-23, the 40th Annual Canadian Music Week has rescheduled as a mindful precaution with the hopes of hosting a safe, in person festival and conference June 6-11, 2022.

"It is important to us to celebrate our 40th anniversary in person with our audiences and colleagues," says Canadian Music Week President Neill Dixon. "We continue to monitor local and provincial public health measures as we look forward to our exciting music festival, and dynamic industry conference, in the heart of downtown Toronto this June."

More exciting details about the 40th Anniversary Canadian Music Week will be announced in the coming weeks.

Canadian Music Week is Canada's leading annual entertainment event dedicated to the expression and growth of the country's music, media and entertainment industries. Combining multifaceted information-intensive conferences; a trade exposition; awards shows and the nation's largest new music festival. All conference functions take place at the InterContinental Toronto Centre at 225 Front Street West in Toronto.



SOURCE Canadian Music Week

For further information: Media Contact: Damien Nelson, [email protected]