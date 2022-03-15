Canadian Music Week Announces Radio Active 2022 - The Future Of Audio June 7-8, 2022 in Toronto

This one-of-a-kind international audio conference will feature speakers from North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond, including: Caroline Beasley , CEO Beasley Broadcast Group, USA; James Cridland , Radio Futurist from Australia; Matt Deegan , Co-Founder of Folder Media, UK; Fred Jacobs , Jacobs Media, USA; Tobias Nielson , Bauer Media, UK; Steve Pratt , Founder, Pacific Content, Vancouver; Roz Weston & Mocha Frap , Kiss 92.5, Toronto; Mark Hunter , Now Radio Edmonton; and Troy Reeb , Executive VP Corus Entertainment, Toronto. These speakers, with more to be announced soon, will share insight into the business of audio with their thought provoking and informative topics covering management, programming, promotion, interactive marketing, regulatory, revenue and research, talent, technology and more.

Radio Active 2022 – The Future of Audio session topics include: From Traditional to Digital – A Management Challenge; From Broadcast to Podcast – A Talent Perspective; Why Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Matters – A Leadership Forum; The Ultimate Guide to Morning Show Production; Discovering Your Brands True Identity; and Targeting Young Audiences – What's the Strategy.

Radio Active 2022 – The Future of Audio is grateful for the support from their sponsors Bell Media, Corus, Rogers Sports & Media, and Stingray, and media sponsor Broadcast Dialogue.

Conference delegates will have the opportunity to explore and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing today's broadcast industry. Canadian Music Week CEO Danya Dixon says: "In an all-things audio world, digital technology has opened the door for added revenue opportunities creating a new business model for radio. In the great radio reset, the industry is reimagining itself to maintain its dominant role in the audio listening experience and finding new, younger audiences in different ways."

"As CMW celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year, we are thrilled to once again present the Radio Active conference," says CMW President Neill Dixon. "It's been almost three years since our broadcast partners have gathered to discuss and tackle current industry needs. We look forward to seeing everyone again in person and online."

The full schedule and programming for Radio Active 2022 – The Future of Audio will be announced in a few short weeks.

Click here to register and see the full conference agenda: www.cmw.net/radio

