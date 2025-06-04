Canadian Multiple Sclerosis Nurses Among Winners of International Nightingale Award 2025

Four Canadian nurses are among eleven global recipients of the International Nightingale award for excellence in MS nursing.

The awards are presented by the International Organization of Multiple Sclerosis Nurses (IOMSN) with support from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany .

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the US and Canada, is pleased to announce four Canadian nurses are among the recipients of the International Organization of Multiple Sclerosis Nurses (IOMSN) 2025 International Nightingale Award.

The International Nightingale Award was launched in 2020 by IOMSN, with support from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in celebration of the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

IOMSN International Nightingale Awards Canadian Winners (L to R) Stephanie McLeod, NP (Alberta Neurologic Centre, Calgary), Lou-Anne Roberts, RN (Central Alberta Multiple Sclerosis Clinic, Red Deer), Bonnie Blain, RN (President of the IOMSN), Shantha George NP, Community, Edmonton) (CNW Group/EMD Serono Canada)

"As a company dedicated to advancing multiple sclerosis care for over 25 years, we recognize that MS nurses play a vital role in providing care and support to patients. We are excited to collaborate with the IOMSN in this initiative, which celebrates nursing professionals and supports impactful projects that enhance patient outcomes," said Javed Alam, Managing Director of EMD Serono Canada.

Having Canadian recipients of the International Nightingale Award recognizes the significance of MS nurse contributions to patient management and highlights the leadership role that Canadian nurses play on a global level.

Shantha George, a community MS nurse practitioner in Edmonton, will receive $5,000 USD to support her Fight Back: Living Well with MS Program, an initiative that focuses on lifestyle management for mental health where patients learn tips to manage anxiety and depression including breathing techniques, drumming and yoga.

Stephanie McLeod, a nurse practitioner at the Alberta Neurologic Centre in Calgary will receive $5,000 USD to support the development of a new program to enhance patient and family education, empowering those affected with MS with the knowledge and support they need.

Lou-Anne Robertson, a registered nurse at the Central Alberta Multiple Sclerosis Clinic in Red Deer will receive $5,000 USD to support her efforts to raise awareness about the benefits of MS nurse certification for patient care and professional growth.

Trudy Campbell, a nurse practitioner at the Halifax MS Clinic, Nova Scotia Health will receive $5,000 USD to support her work on evidence informed, holistic care pathways related to health promotion to support healthy aging for persons with MS.

"Since 2020, IOMSN, EMD Serono and Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany have proudly celebrated 'The Lady with the Lamp', Florence Nightingale, who is a symbol of compassion, data-driven care, and nursing excellence. The IOMSN Nightingale Awards empower nurses to bring bold ideas to life, driving meaningful change for those living with MS" said Bonnie Blain, President of the IOMSN. " These awards not only recognize achievement but also inspire continued innovation and leadership in nursing. We are thrilled to partner again with Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany to present the 2025 International Nightingale Awards. I am honored to celebrate these Canadian Nightingale Recipients whose impactful work has the potential to improve the lives of their patients and resonate across their communities."

The International Nightingale Award was awarded to eleven eligible candidates who live and work in countries outside of the United States. Each will receive funding of up to 5000 US Dollars for current projects that require ongoing and/or additional funding for the growth of the program; proposed time-limited projects; personal activities that will support the professional growth and development of an MS nursing professional; and/or nursing research in MS or a related field.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a degenerative autoimmune disease in which the myelin sheath around the nerves in the brain and spinal cord are inflamed and often damaged. It is estimated that approximately 2.3 million people have MS worldwide. Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world with one in 385 people living with the disease. While symptoms vary, the most common symptoms of MS include extreme fatigue, lack of coordination, weakness, tingling, impaired sensation, vision problems, bladder problems, cognitive impairment and mood changes. The relapsing forms of MS are the most common type at the time of diagnosis.

About the International Organization of Multiple Sclerosis Nurses (IOMSN)

Founded on May 30, 1997, International Organization of Multiple Sclerosis Nurses (IOMSN) is the first and only international organization focusing solely on the needs and goals of professional nurses, anywhere in the world, who care for people with multiple sclerosis. Mentoring, educating, networking, sharing - the IOMSN supports nurses in their continuing effort to offer hope.

The mission of the IOMSN is the establishment and perpetuation of a specialized branch of nursing in multiple sclerosis; to establish standards of nursing care in multiple sclerosis; to support multiple sclerosis nursing research; and to educate the health care community about multiple sclerosis; and to disseminate this knowledge throughout the world. The ultimate goal of the IOMSN is to improve the lives of all those persons affected by multiple sclerosis through the provision of appropriate healthcare services and to make hope happen!

About EMD Serono, Canada

EMD Serono, Canada, is the Canadian biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. EMD Serono, Canada has integrated cutting-edge science, innovative products and devices, and industry-leading patient support and access programs. EMD Serono, Canada has deep expertise in neurology, fertility and endocrinology, as well as a robust pipeline of potential therapies in neurology, oncology, immunology and immuno-oncology. Today, EMD Serono, Canada has more than 100 employees across Canada with headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario.



About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 56,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2018, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 14.8 billion in 66 countries.



The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

SOURCE EMD Serono Canada

Colleen Jones, Marketing Manager, [email protected], (403) 660-5292