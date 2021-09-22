MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian company Globe-Cann Inc. (Globe-Cann) announces the inauguration of a new point of presence in the Durban Region in South Africa. With multiple business relationships in Colombia, Thailand and Mexico, Globe-Cann continues its global expansion by exporting its expertise in the cannabis industry to South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Globe-Cann is taking the lead in the industry, recognizing the exponential growth of the cannabis market worldwide. For the company, it was a logical business development step to extend its services to this region of the globe. This market represents a multibillion-dollar industry and Globe-Cann's unparalleled Canadian and global expertise has the potential to meet the needs of this market and contribute to the economic development of the continent while leveraging local expertise and workforce resulting in upliftment and employment. "Globe-Cann wants to continue to be a key player in this growth while enabling global producers to operate with refined expertise and innovative methods," said Daniel Fontaine, President and Co-Founder of Globe-Cann.

The news is accompanied by the appointment of Travis Griffiths as head of Globe-Cann SA, its African branch. "South Africa's government unveiled a master plan aimed at harnessing a 28-billion-rand or $1.9 billion US Dollars cannabis industry that could potentially create as many as 25,000 jobs in this country alone. I am proud to be part of this new industry and to help investors and promoters to maximize their investment", says Mr. Griffiths.

As Globe-Cann strengthens its global presence, the company will continue to provide impeccable consulting services by assisting in the design and construction of cannabis production facilities, the development of business plans and site operation, team and staff recruitment and training, as well as general guidance for medium and large-scale cannabis production facilities. Globe-Cann's expertise enables its clients to produce the highest quality cannabis in a very efficient manner, meeting GMP or EU-GMP Standards.

About Globe-Cann Inc.

Globe-Cann is a Canadian multinational company comprised of Canadian and internationally renowned cannabis experts, ranging from regulatory experts to licensing, plant construction and design, operations, human resources, processing, and medical sales. Globe-Cann has designed, built, licenced, consulted and operated over 150 industrial-scale cannabis projects and has excelled in the field since the legalization of cannabis in Canada.

