CANADIAN MOTORCYCLISTS RIDE DAPPER TOGETHER FOR 12TH ANNUAL DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMAN'S RIDE

Over 1,300 riders across Canada will be dressed in their finest atop vintage motorbikes as they raise funds and awareness for men's health.

29 Canadian cities will participate; $300,000+ raised for Movember across the country

More than 90,000 unite in world's largest 24-hour motorcycle event.

Over $3 million CAD raised through DGR by Canadian riders since 2016.

TORONTO, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Motorcyclists coast-to-coast from across Canada will join fellow bike enthusiasts around the world on Sunday, May 21st for the 12th annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR). The global event brings together over 90,000 gentlefolk and motorcycle community members from over 100 countries and 800 cities worldwide, united in their common goal to raise funds and awareness for Movember, the leading men's health charity.

Riders will once again be dressed in their most eye-catching dapper gear and atop their classic, vintage motorbikes, taking to the roads together as a group. Twenty-nine (29) cities across Canada will be taking part this year including: Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Quebec City, Ottawa, Victoria, Hamilton, Halifax.

Since its inception in 2012, DGR has connected over 340,000 riders of classic and vintage style motorcycles and has raised more than $50.6 million CAD globally for men's health, specifically prostate cancer research, and men's mental health programming. Since 2016, the event has partnered with Movember, which has played a significant role in funding programs that have supported men around the world.

This year, Canadian DGR participants have already raised over $300,000 CAD. Locally, over $3 million CAD has been raised for Movember by Canadian riders since the organization first came on board as DGR's official charity partner in 2016.

To register or donate visit gentlemansride.com .

ABOUT MOVEMBER

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier, and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives. The charity's vision is to have an everlasting impact on the face of men's health. To donate or learn more, please visit movember.com

ABOUT THE DISTINGUISHED GENTLEMAN'S RIDE

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride unites classic and vintage style motorcycle riders all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health. The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia in 2012 by Mark Hawwa. After inspiration from a photograph featuring classic suits and vintage motorcycles, Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way to combat the often-negative stereotype of motorcyclists and connect the global motorcycling community and to raise funds for a cause important to every rider. For more information, visit www.gentlemansride.com.

