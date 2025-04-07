CALGARY, AB, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian MMA Pioneer Sheila Bird Makes Emotional Return to the Cage at 48 For most athletes, retirement marks the end of the story.

After 12 years away from professional competition, Sheila "Thunder" Bird—Canada's first female Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, a four-time World Grappling Champion, and mother of two—is making her long-awaited return to the cage. But this time, it's not just about titles or legacy. It's about proving something to herself.

At 48 years old, Bird is preparing to fight again. And she's doing it at Absolute MMA, an event she is not only headlining, but promoting herself. The stage is hers—literally and symbolically—as she steps into the spotlight she helped build.

"I'm fighting for me."

Over the past decade, Sheila traded the roar of the crowd for the quiet routines of motherhood, entrepreneurship, and mentorship. She built multiple businesses, helped raise her children, and co-founded Champions Creed MMA, one of Canada's most respected martial arts gyms.

But behind the success was an unshakable itch—the unfinished story of a fighter who had more to give.

Sheila's journey to the cage was never typical. She pursued a male-dominated sport before it was mainstream for women. She shattered records, earned the highest rankings, and became a role model to countless young athletes.

But her story isn't just about medals. It's about loss, too. Sheila's older sister passed away suddenly when Sheila was just 28—a tragedy that changed the trajectory of her life and fueled her drive to live without regret.

On April 26, Sheila will face fellow returning veteran Katie Casimir, a 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu brown belt, mother, and coach from Las Vegas. Like Sheila, Katie is stepping back into the arena after years away, making this matchup more than a fight—it's a collision of two life stories, both defined by grit, reinvention, and passion.

About Absolute MMA

Absolute MMA presents the ultimate showdown of skill and strength in the heart of Alberta! Witness the fury of the cage as premier fighters from Calgary and around the globe clash in electrifying bouts of MMA mastery. Absolute MMA promises an adrenaline-packed experience like no other.

April 26, 2025 | Deerfoot Inn & Casino Calgary, AB | absolutemma.ca

