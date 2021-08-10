Canadian Metals Announces Rock Sampling Results from Nicolas Denys Project

The project is in north-eastern New Brunswick, in the Bathurst Mining Camp. The property is easily accessible by road from the town of Bathurst, a full-service community which provides infrastructure and skilled manpower for exploration campaigns.

The total historic production tonnage from the neighbouring Nigadoo mine has been reported as 2,049,843 tons grading 0.28% Cu, 2.39% Pb, 2.50% Zn and 106.87 g/t Ag. The Project is in the Canadian Appalachians and is crosscut by the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault that represent a major regional-scale structure, transversing the entire property. The mineralization consists of massive to disseminated sulphides in or near carbonate-rich veins, fractures and lenses or gossans that cut sheared and brecciated sediments and thin seams of pyrrhotite and pyrite with disseminated sphalerite and galena.

In the summer of 2020, the former owner's team conducted a sampling program on the Hachey, Dante and Henry zones. A total of 43 samples were collected. These samples were sent to the AGAT laboratory in Toronto for analysis. Most samples had high values in gold, silver, zinc, and lead including the highest value for: gold (Au) 90.8 g/t, silver (Ag) 3590 g/t, zinc (Zn) 27% and lead (Pb) 80.6%.

Table 1: Prospecting results from Ann's Creek work program

HACHEY ZONE Sample Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % UTM E UTM N AgEq/gr* HZ-20-1 3.12 142 0.6 3.4 281097 5283839 508 HZ-20-2 0.96 782 5 10.1 281111 5283835 1368 HZ-20-3 3.86 580 3.6 5.3 281105 5283839 1158 HZ-20-4 7.26 1900 14.5 10 281099 5283831 3217 HZ-20-5 1.59 314 2.4 5.8 281096 5283833 711 HZ-20-6 4.42 1580 4.9 10.4 281090 5283831 2423 HZ-20-7 1.05 102 0.4 3.2 281088 5283818 306 HZ-20-8 1.81 596 4.8 3 281082 5283815 978 HZ-20-9 5.44 567 2.7 13 281082 5283825 1513 HZ-20-10 0.14 15 0.15 0.11 281077 5283830 34 HZ-20-11 0.43 88 1.5 0.39 281070 5283816 178 HZ-20-12 0.85 237 6.3 11.4 281051 5283814 901 HZ-20-13 1.37 404 1.6 0.37 281077 5283813 564 HZ-20-14 0.7 367 1.3 4.93 281094 5283825 636 HZ-20-15 9.71 3590 20.3 21.4 281114 5283839 5671 HZ-20-16 1.78 137 4.1 5.8 281043 5283807 598 HZ-20-17 0.98 42 0.25 4.2 281069 5283825 266 HZ-20-18 1.91 80 0.11 0.42 281088 5283836 222 HZ-20-19 1.98 26 0.046 1.2 281148 5283854 214 HZ-20-20 0.33 41 0.14 0.74 281139 5283865 96 HZ-20-21 1.61 111 0.46 0.42 281141 5283858 256 Average











1038 HENRY EAST ZONE Sample Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % UTM

East UTM

North AgEq/gr* HE-20-1 10.3 722 13.8 4 279279 5283323 2018 HE-20-2 24.7 627 12.6 12.2 279301 5283331 3224 HE-20-3 18 773 16.2 11.3 279309 5283335 2961 HE-20-4 5.76 646 13.9 8.1 279325 5283339 1768 HE-20-5 12.2 93 1.9 2.5 279342 5283344 1119 HE-20-6 90.8 1420 30 5.6 279473 5283384 9050 HE-20-7 4.4 494 9.2 4.7 279360 5283345 1255 HE-20-8 38.3 752 13.7 5.9 279208 5283302 4131 Average











3191 DANTE WEST ZONE Sample Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % UTM

East UTM

North AgEq/gr* DW-20-1 0.05 145 6.4 24 279450 5283904 1214 DW-20-2 0.94 1670 80.6 0.7 279529 5283898 4151 DW-20-3 2.02 55 10 27 279580 5283903 1481 DW-20-4 0.28 70 18 5.3 279584 5283886 817 DW-20-5 2.7 78 2 14 279585 5283894 842 DW-20-6 0.41 21 0.8 0.8 279588 5283888 103 DW-20-7 0.68 1350 67 2.4 279580 5283899 3471 DW-20-8 6.25 156 2.3 5.7 279584 5283891 882 DW-20-9 1.35 409 17 14 279553 5283908 1520 Average











1609 DANTE EAST ZONE Sample Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % UTM

East UTM

North AgEq/gr* DE-20-1 0.008 19 1.3 1.3 279766 5283964 105 DE-20-2 0.028 63 0.9 0.3 279770 5283960 103 DE-20-3 0.008 37 0.3 0.4 279762 5283969 61 DE-20-4 0.091 634 33 4.8 279761 5283974 1787 DE-20-5 0.034 173 9.5 4.8 279759 5283980 632 Average











538

* Assumptions used in USD for the silver equivalent calculation were metal prices of $25.00/oz Ag, $1800/oz Au, $1.08/lb Pb and $1.30 Zn and recovery is assumed to be 100% as no metallurgical test data is available.

Samples collected on Henry East give results with high grade gold values, which had not been recorded in the past. Eight rocks were analysed, six of them give results of more than 10 g/t Au and up to 600g/t Ag, of which 4 of these massive sulphide rocks give gold values of 90 g/t, 38 g/t, 24 g/t, 18 g/t plus more than 600 g/t Ag for an average AgEq of 3,19 kg AgEq.

For the Hachey area, 21 rocks were analysed. Fifteen of these rocks give values of more than 100 g/t Ag, including 3590 g/t Ag, 1900 g/t Ag, 1580 g/t Ag, 782 g/t Ag, 596 g/t Ag, 580 g/t Ag, 567 g/t Ag, 400 g/t Ag, 367 g/t Ag, 314 g/t Ag, 237 g/t Ag, 142 g/t Ag, 137 g/t Ag, 102 g/t Ag and 111 g/t Ag. Hachey area also reported gold results of more than 1 g/t Au on more than 12 rocks, including values of up to 9.71 g/t Au, 7.28 g/t Au and 5.44 g/t Au plus high silver content of up to 359 g/t for an average AgEq of over 1kg/t Ag

On the Dante East area, five rocks were collected over a width of 24 metres. Two of these rocks give values of 173 g/t Ag and 634 g/t Ag and more than 33% Pb for an average AgEq of 538 g/t.

On Dante West nine rocks were collected, five of which give results of more than 100 g/t Ag, including 1670 g/t Ag, 1350 g/t Ag, 409 g/t Ag, 156 g/t Ag and 145 g/t Ag. Four of these rocks also give results of more than 1 g/t Au, including 6.25 g/t Au, 2.70 g/t Au, 2.02 g/t Au and 1.35 g/t Au. Very high lead values have also been detected in these rocks of up to 80% Pb for an average AgEq of 1609g/t.

Mr. Stéphane Leblanc, President & CEO comments: "From historic data on the property, we knew about the high-grade mineral potential within the Nicolas-Denys project. Anyhow, the present sampling program on Ann's Creek was a great success and demonstrates the high-grade mineral potential of the property".

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, professional geologist, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Canadian Metals Inc.

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale mineral deposits in specific commodities and safe jurisdictions.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results may vary materially from those described in such "forward-looking" statements.

SOURCE Canadian Metals Inc.

For further information: Stéphane Leblanc, President and CEO, Website: www.canadianmetalsinc.com