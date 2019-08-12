Canadian Mentoring Partnership Launches Now Recruiting Management Team to Support Youth Mentoring in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Mentoring Partnership (CMP) announced its senior leadership and identified its first order of business: to recruit a strong management team.

Canadian Mentoring Partnership is Canada's first coalition of organizations that provide youth mentoring. Its mandate is to build sector capacity to expand access to mentoring across Canada. CMP was launched by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, the Alberta Mentoring Partnership and the Ontario Mentoring Coalition.

It will be headed by Managing Director, Stacey Dakin, who joins the partnership from Big Brothers Big Sisters, and co-chaired by three sector leaders:

Matthew Chater , National President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada

, National President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Liz O'Neill , Co-Chair, Alberta Mentoring Partnership

, Co-Chair, Alberta Mentoring Partnership Beth Malcolm , Co-Chair, Ontario Mentoring Coalition

"We are actively seeking organizations from across Canada to work with us to promote mentoring," explained Ms Dakin. "Working together, we can empower every young person to fulfil their potential."

Canadian Mentoring Partnership will focus on four areas: research, technology, public education, and the development of regional networks. It will also host an annual symposium, with the next one scheduled for early 2020.

CMP is currently recruiting a dynamic team to support its work. Interested applicants are invited to view the job postings at www.mentoringcanada.ca

About the Canadian Mentoring Partnership

Canadian Mentoring Partnership (CMP) is committed to expanding access to mentoring for youth in Canada. Launched by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, the Alberta Mentoring Partnership and the Ontario Mentoring Coalition, CMP is a new coalition of organizations that provide youth mentoring. Working together, we will build sector capacity to empower every young person to fulfil their potential. CMP was established with funding from Employment and Social Development Canada and BMO Financial Group.

