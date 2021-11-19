Canadian Men More Comfortable Talking About Their Physical Health Than Mental Health, New Survey By Movember & Ipsos Shows

75% of Canadians 18-54 feel men in their life less likely than women to share mental health concerns

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Three out of four Canadians aged 18-54 feel the men in their life are less likely than the women in their life to share their mental health concerns, according to new men's health research released by Movember and Ipsos today. The survey, which was conducted in late October, also showed that Canadian men 18-54 are more likely to speak out about their physical health than about their mental health, with 84 per cent noting they would be comfortable discussing their physical health with friends and family and only 70 percent noting they'd be comfortable speaking about their mental health.

The new statistics come amidst Movember's 15th annual campaign in Canada, a movement that raises funds and awareness for men's health, including mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. The survey, which was conducted by Movember through an Ipsos Omnibus poll of over 2,000 Canadian adults, including over 1,000 Canadian men*, sought to analyse the current physical and mental health behaviours of Canadian men, giving valuable insight into the state of men's health in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has rightfully placed a long overdue spotlight on mental health, and as the pandemic continues, so does its impact on men's mental health. Two-thirds (66%) of Canadian men aged 18-54 note having experienced mental health challenges since the beginning of the pandemic. Eighty per cent of that same group feel they could do a better job of prioritizing their mental health. However, as conversations around mental health have become more public-facing, results from the survey also showed that those public conversations are, in fact, making a difference. Sixty-five per cent of Canadian men aged 18 to 54 said they were more mindful of the state of their own mental health when celebrities or public figures -like Carey Price or Justin Bieber- speak out about their own struggles.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't only impacted the mental health of Canadian men. Nearly two in three (65%) Canadian men aged 18-54 say they are overdue for a routine health check-up with their doctor, visits that have the potential to identify early signs of diseases like prostate and testicular cancer. However, perhaps unsurprisingly, 38 per cent of Canadian men aged 18-54 turn to online research as their first reaction when they are concerned they may be experiencing a health issue. And while testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men aged 15 to 39, three out of four Canadian men 18-54 (75%) think men don't need to start screening for testicular cancer until age 25 or later. In fact, 53% of that group were off by at least 20 years, with the correct age being 15.

Every Movember, Canadians across the country join the Movember movement in a bid to improve statistics like those released today, rallying in support, and raising awareness for men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. In Canada, 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, testicular cancer continues to be the most diagnosed cancer in young men, and 3 in 4 suicides are by men. Through the month, Canadians can help make a difference by signing up to GROW a moustache, HOST an event, MOVE 60 km over the course of the month, or conduct their own unique challenge by participating in "MO YOUR OWN WAY". Through funds raised during the month of Movember – and all year round - Movember has invested in more than 1,250 critical projects and research globally that aim to stop men from dying too young, with nearly 300 of those innovative men's health programs based right here in Canada.

It's not too late to sign-up or donate. For more information or to join the Movember movement today, visit www.movember.com .

*Ipsos Canadian Omnibus survey of 2,000 Canadians 18 years of age and over representative of the Canadian population, with a boost of 200 men 18+ in Quebec, conducted Oct. 22 - Oct. 25, 2021. Survey offered in English and French. The findings in this release are based on those 18-54 from the study. The results are considered accurate to within +/- 3.5 percentage point, 19 times out of 20, for the aggregate results.

Movember strongly encourages the inclusion of appropriate help-seeking information for stories about suicide and mental illness. For support at any time, day or night, we encourage Canadians to reach out to one of the following services: Suicide Prevention Service (Toll Free: 1-833-456-4566 - ENG, 1-866-277-3553 – FR) or the Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868). For more help-seeking information, visit Movember.com/findhelp.

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier, and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects around the world.

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

