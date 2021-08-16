OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA) held its 2021 Annual Meeting and Education Session virtually today. During the business meeting, CMPA President, Dr. Michael Cohen, and CEO, Dr. Lisa Calder highlighted how the CMPA supported and advised its 104,000 members, compensated patients, and improved patient safety in 2020.

"CMPA's 45+ physician advisors responded to more than 23,000 advice calls in 2020, providing expert and timely guidance to help our members manage patient safety challenges and medico-legal concerns," said Dr. Lisa Calder, CEO of the CMPA. "I am proud to report that members who called us indicated an average of 72% reduction in severe stress levels and a 97% satisfaction rate," continued Dr. Calder. "Each call we receive from a member is an opportunity to support physicians, prevent patient harm, and enhance the safety of medical care in Canada."

In addition to reporting on its operational achievements, the Association provided a summary of its 2020 financial results, illustrating financial stewardship and commitment to compensating patients, on behalf of CMPA members, who have been proven harmed by negligent medical care.

"Along with our role of supporting and advising Canadian physicians, the CMPA's goal is also to prevent harm and improve the safety of medical care through evidence-based education. When it's proven that harm has occurred, we provide appropriate patient compensation on behalf of our members," said Dr. Michael Cohen. "While the annual amount varies, we paid a total of $206 million in compensation to patients in 2020 and a cumulative total of $1.1 billion in the past 5 years."

Other notable 2020 results announced at the annual meeting include:

Creation of a new Physician Support and Wellness department designed to enhance CMPA's assistance to members in distress.

New Prepped for practice: Medico-legal essentials for residents virtual symposium, designed for physicians who have recently graduated and begun to practice medicine.

virtual symposium, designed for physicians who have recently graduated and begun to practice medicine. Launch of the Practically Speaking Podcast focusing on topics to support safe and effective patient care.

focusing on topics to support safe and effective patient care. Several publications in respected peer-reviewed journals – including a recent manuscript on the medico-legal risks of airway management in the Canadian Journal of Anesthesia.

CMPA's subsidiary, Saegis, developed the accredited Saegis Shield Cybersecurity and Privacy eLearning program to help physicians protect patient health information, during a period of rising cyber-attacks internationally throughout the pandemic.

Reduction in 2022 Membership Fees

The Association also announced its 2022 aggregate membership fees, reporting a reduction across all four CMPA fee regions.

These fee reductions reflect the CMPA's commitment to the equitable allocation of medico-legal protection costs. Each region is self-supporting and there is no subsidization between regions (see the 2022 CMPA Fee Backgrounder for additional information on member fees).

The 2022 aggregate fees per member (which is an average, not the fee that an individual member pays) by CMPA fee region can be found below. When determining member fees, the aggregate fee for the region is calculated and used as the foundation to determine regional fees based on each member's type of work. The 2022 membership fee schedule, which provides individual member fees by region and type of work, is available on the CMPA website.

British Columbia and Alberta

The aggregate fee per member in BC and Alberta in 2022 is $3,865 , down 16% from 2021 or a reduction of $17 million across the fee region.



Ontario

The aggregate fee per member in Ontario in 2022 is $5,781 , down 20% from 2021 or a reduction of $55 million across the entire fee region.



Québec

The aggregate fee per member in Québec in 2022 is $512 , down 45% from 2021 or a reduction of $9 million across the fee region.



Saskatchewan , Manitoba , the Atlantic Provinces and the Territories

This region has the fewest number of members, which means that one or two medico-legal cases can have a drastic impact on the region's overall funded position. Therefore, we take a conservative approach when we set fees for this region. The aggregate fee per member in this fee region has been set at $3,364 per member, down 4% from 2021, or a reduction of $1 million across the entire fee region.

About the CMPA

The CMPA delivers efficient, high quality physician-to-physician advice and assistance in medico-legal matters, including the provision of appropriate compensation, on behalf of our members, to patients injured by negligent medical care (fault in Québec). Our evidence-based products and services enhance the safety of medical care, reducing unnecessary patient harm and healthcare costs.

As Canada's largest physician organization and with the support of our over 104,000 physician members, the CMPA collaborates, advocates, and effects positive change on important healthcare and medico-legal issues. The Association is governed by an elected Council of physicians.

