TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Media Guild President, Annick Forest, is available for media interviews following CBC/Radio-Canada CEO Catherine Tait's appearance before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage Committee (CHPC) on Tuesday May 7, 4 – 6 pm EDT. Tait will be answering questions about a motion that covers three topics:

The increase in funding to the public broadcaster of nearly one hundred million dollars per year, The exemption granted by the government to CBC/Radio-Canada to reduce its operating costs by 3.3%, The payment of performance bonuses totaling nearly fifteen million dollars to CBC/Radio-Canada executives.

About the Canadian Media Guild

The CGM represents 6,000 members, 5,000 of whom are media workers at CBC. Our members work across Canada, from small communities to big metropolitan centres, and deliver quality non-biased national media coverage and programming so Canadians can remain informed and connected to the world. The CMG supports members in being paid fairly for the work they do.

The Canadian Media Guild (CMG) represents workers in the media industry across Canada and advocates for fair working conditions, job security, and equitable treatment for its members.

SOURCE Canadian Media Guild

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Andreea Mihai, Communications Coordinator, Canadian Media Guild, [email protected]