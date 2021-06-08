Canadian mattress brand Endy launches its first innovation outside of the bedroom: The Endy Sofa

As Endy's first product launch outside of the bedroom, the Endy Sofa reflects the brand's core ethos, that bringing comfort home should be easy and hassle-free. The sofa is stylish, easy to assemble, and built to last with high-quality materials—all at a price that won't break the bank. Each sofa purchase is backed by a risk-free 30 Night Trial, giving Canadians the opportunity to put the product to the test in their own homes. As with all Endy products, returns are free of charge.

The new Endy Sofa is stylish, modular, easy to assemble, and ready to ship. Finally, a sofa that ticks all the boxes.

"With the launch of the Endy Sofa, we are taking the Endy promise of ultimate comfort, quality, and customer experience, and bringing it outside of the bedroom for the very first time," said Alexandra Voyevodina, President and GM, Endy. "Our mission at Endy is to help Canadians make their homes more comfortable, with high-quality products from a brand they can trust. We believe our new sofa does exactly that, and we are excited to hear what our customers have to say."

Here is what makes the Endy Sofa the best couch Canadians can buy online:

Modern and modular. Designed for small studios, large living rooms, and all spaces in between, the Endy Sofa can be configured as an armchair, loveseat, 3-seater, or L-shape sectional with the addition of the Endy's matching ottoman.





Designer details. Made with high-density foam and durable linen-look fabric, The Endy Sofa is designed to stand the test of time. Reversible cushions with a tufted and non-tufted side demonstrate the attention to detail that Endy puts into each of its offerings. The sofa's solid wood legs feature a walnut finish for an elevated flair.





Fast and free shipping. While most Canadians looking for a sofa may end up waiting weeks or months for their order to arrive, the Endy Sofa will arrive on customers' doorsteps in 3.2 days, on average, from order date. Shipping is free to every province.





30 Night Trial. Compared with many other online and big box retailers, Endy stands apart in the market by backing each Endy Sofa purchase with a risk-free 30 Night Trial and free returns.





Easy assembly. The Endy Sofa is thoughtfully designed to be assembled and disassembled quickly and easily, with no tools required. Each section of the sofa ships in a separate box, so customers can set up, rearrange, and move their sofa in a snap.

For the most up-to-date product and shipping details, visit endy.com .

About Endy. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in Toronto, Endy ( endy.com ) is revolutionizing the way people sleep, through their ridiculously comfortable, supportive and Canadian-made mattress. Endy stands apart as one of Canada's fastest-growing e-Commerce companies, and its fan-favourite, Canadian-made mattress was recently named Product of the Year Canada 2020 (Mattress-in-a-Box). The brand has expanded its assortment to include The Endy Pillow, The Endy Sheets, The Endy Mattress Protector, The Endy Duvet, The Endy Bed Frame, and The Endy Weighted Blanket. The proudly Canadian company works closely with Canadian charities and hospitals to donate mattresses to families and individuals in need. Endy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX:ZZZ).

