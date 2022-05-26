Canadian Marketing Association announces new chair, three new board members

"Kerri is a seasoned marketing executive and an experienced director who has been involved with our organization in many capacities," says Sartaj Sarkaria, acting chief operating officer and chief diversity officer, CMA. "We are fortunate to have such a strong leader with a deep understanding of our strategic priorities as we build on the association's notable success over the past several years."

Dawson has been a member of the CMA board since 2018, and vice-chair for the past year. At various points during her tenure, she has chaired the Finance and Audit Committee, the Human Resources Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee. Prior to joining the board, she was active in various roles at the CMA, including as a senior judge for the CMA Awards and as a member of the Digital Marketing Council.

Three dynamic marketing leaders are joining the board this year: Isaac Adejuwon, chief executive officer and founder, Metricsflow; Laura Pearce, country director, marketing, Google Canada; and Scott Pinkney, senior vice-president and executive creative director, Publicis Canada.

"The capacity of Canada's marketing community to inspire and engage customers and drive business growth through data, creativity and innovation has never been stronger," says Dawson. "I look forward to working with returning and new directors to guide the CMA in its mission to embolden marketers to transform business, which in turn stimulates and strengthens the Canadian economy."

The CMA extends thanks to Steve Mast, executive vice-president, platforms, emerging business, Schlesinger Group, who leaves the board after completing two years as chair, as well as to outgoing directors Peter Furnish (vice-president, product and marketing, Starbucks Coffee Canada) and Jan Kestle (president, Environics Analytics) for their many years of service and dedication to the association.

The complete list of CMA directors for 2022-23 is:

Kerri Dawson (Board Chair), Head of Digital Commercialization for Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Canada

Isaac Adejuwon, CEO and Founder, Metricsflow

Brent Chaters, Managing Director, Accenture Song

Alan Depencier, Chief Marketing Officer, Personal and Commercial Banking and Insurance, RBC

Jeff Greenspoon, President, Global Solutions, Dentsu International

Devorah Lithwick, Chief Brand Officer, Bell Canada

Amanda Maltby, Corporate Compliance and Chief Privacy Officer, Canada Post

Nicky Mezo, Vice-President, Marketing, Customer Strategy and 1:1 Channels, TD

Meghan Nameth, Senior Vice-President, Marketing, Loblaw

Susan O'Brien, Chief Brand and Customer Officer, Canadian Tire Corporation

Laura Pearce, Country Director, Marketing, Google Canada

Scott Pinkney, Senior Vice-President and Executive Creative Director, Publicis Canada

Trinh Tham, Chief Marketing Officer, Executive Vice-President, Marketing and E-Commerce, Harry Rosen

Luxy Thuraisingam, Head of Global Partner Marketing, Cisco

