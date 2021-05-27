Canadian Marketing Association announces new board appointments for 2021-22

The new directors are:

Jeff Greenspoon , president, Solutions, Dentsu International

, president, Solutions, Dentsu International Nicky Mezo , vice-president marketing, customer strategy and 1:1 channels, TD

, vice-president marketing, customer strategy and 1:1 channels, TD Meghan Nameth , senior vice-president marketing, Loblaw Companies Limited

, senior vice-president marketing, Loblaw Companies Limited Susan O'Brien , chief brand & customer officer, Canadian Tire Corporation

, chief brand & customer officer, Canadian Tire Corporation Trinh Tham , chief marketing officer, EVP, marketing & e-commerce, Harry Rosen

, chief marketing officer, EVP, marketing & e-commerce, Luxy Thuraisingam , head of global partner marketing, Cisco

"One of the CMA's greatest strengths is its volunteer leadership, beginning with the members of our board of directors," said John Wiltshire, the CMA's president and CEO. "I am looking forward to working with these outstanding new directors to integrating the fresh perspectives that they will bring to strengthening the marketing profession across the country."

Kerri Dawson (Head of Digital as a Channel, Retail Banking and Wealth Management, HSBC) has been named vice-chair as Mast completes the second year of his two-year term as chair. She will also chair the Nominating and Governance Committee. Other board committee chairs are:

Amanda Maltby (Canada Post) as chair of the Public Affairs Committee

(Canada Post) as chair of the Public Affairs Committee Alan Depencier (RBC) as chair of the Audit and Finance Committee

(RBC) as chair of the Audit and Finance Committee Brent Chaters (Accenture) as chair of the Learning Committee

(Accenture) as chair of the Learning Committee Nicky Mezo (TD) as chair of the Membership Engagement Committee

The CMA is continuing its efforts towards diversity, equity, and inclusion. "Today's announcement is an important step in that direction," said Mast. "We recognize that we have more work to do, and we are committed to do so with vigour and transparency.

The Association is approaching mid-year in a solid financial position, with member retention tracking well above expectations. New membership continues to grow with 23 new members so far in 2021, including Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, Purple Bricks and agencies No Fixed Address and Bleublancrouge Toronto.

