Canadian Marketing Association announces jury panel for 2021 Marketer of the Year presented by IGM Financial

CMA presents the Marketer of the Year award to a Canadian individual who demonstrated outstanding marketing acumen and leadership over the past year. Specific criteria include marketing leadership, business success, and industry support / contribution.

"IGM Financial is proud to partner with the CMA to recognize Canada's top marketing talent for the third straight year," said Doug Milne, EVP, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, IGM Financial. "We know the past year has been challenging, so now more than ever, we need to acknowledge and celebrate those that have helped push both marketing and business to the next level."

The winner is selected by a judging panel comprising of some of Canada's top marketing executives. This year's judges are:

Azadeh Attar, Head of Brand, Pinterest

Jay Badiani , Chief Marketing Officer, IBM Canada

, Chief Marketing Officer, IBM Canada Suzan Barrett , VP Client Services, MIQ

, VP Client Services, MIQ Cheryl Blackman , General Manager, Economic Development & Culture, City of Toronto

, General Manager, Economic Development & Culture, Lisa Ducharme , Director of Online Content, APTN

, Director of Online Content, APTN Jason Egbuna , Director, Direct Response, Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation

, Director, Direct Response, Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation Doug Milne , EVP, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, IGM Financial

, EVP, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, IGM Financial Sandra Sanderson , Senior Vice-President of Marketing, Sobeys Inc.

The Marketer of the Year Award is complimentary to enter. Nominations and applications are now open. Winners will be announced at the CMA Awards on November 18, 2021.

About the Canadian Marketing Association

The Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) strengthens marketers' significant impact on business in Canada. We provide opportunities for our members from coast to coast to develop professionally, to contribute to marketing thought leadership, to build strong networks across all economic sectors, and to shape positions advocated by the CMA to strengthen the regulatory climate for business success. Our Chartered Marketer (CM) designation signifies that recipients are highly qualified and up to date with best practices, as reflected in the Canadian Marketing Code of Ethics and Standards.

