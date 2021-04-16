Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters reiterate that they can contribute to the vaccination efforts

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Statement on behalf of the President and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, Dennis Darby

"With COVID-19 numbers now reaching their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario Government announced this afternoon new restrictions. Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) would like to start by reiterating that they can be a part of the solution to fight the pandemic.

"As we expressed to the provincial government many times, keeping our manufacturing sector open secures 750,000 jobs in Ontario, prevents devastating impacts on our economy, and protects the integrity of our supply chain. The recognition that the sector can operate safely and responsibly while serving their customers at home and around the world is critical and we thank them for their ongoing support.

"CME recognizes that the current situation is serious. We will continue to follow public health recommendations to ensure the safety of all the workers in the manufacturing sector.

"However, we are deeply concerned about the rapidly growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Ontario. Therefore, CME is calling on the government to increase rapid testing and vaccination in the workplace. To do that, we are offering support to leverage the capabilities of the manufacturing sector to speed the vaccination rollout, including using industrial sites and resources to deliver vaccines to their workforce and the broader local communities.

"This is the best way for our sector to continue contributing to our economy while making sure to do our part in this fight against the pandemic."

ABOUT CME

Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada's exports.

