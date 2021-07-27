Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters: The Canadian Economy Cannot Afford Another Trade Disruption

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Dennis Darby, President of the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, made the following statement on the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers' announcement:

"In the midst of our economic recovery efforts, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers announced they have voted in favor of a strike starting August 6th. Canadian manufacturers cannot take another hit at the border and our economy cannot afford another trade disruption especially now.

"For the manufacturing industry, for international trade, and for the entire Canadian economy, it is imperative that we avoid a strike at the border. Any disruption will have significant impacts on our economic recovery and on the flow of essential goods into Canada. Therefore, CME is calling on all parties to return to the negotiation table and find a solution as quickly as possible.

"We've seen the damage caused to our economy by strikes at the Port of Montreal, imagine the impact of a strike across all the entry points of our border. Crossing the border is already complicated because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, and disruptions will worsen with labour disruptions. This situation will hamper manufacturers' ability to get the essential components and goods to sustain global supply chains, and threatens thousands of Canadian businesses.

"As Canada's economy continues to struggle with the aftermath of the pandemic, this strike action at the CBSA will further impact an already fragile manufacturing supply chain all across the country. Once again, CME is urging all parties involved to resolve the situation as quickly as possible."

Quick facts

The manufacturing sector represents more than 10% of Canada's gross domestic product.

gross domestic product. Manufacturers directly support more than 1.7 million jobs in Canada .

. The total manufacturing sales in 2019 surpassed $685 B .

