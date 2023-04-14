Canadian Made BY's Apitherapy Niagara Honey proves to have stronger therapeutic active agents than Manuka Honey

NIAGARA ON THE LAKE, ON, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - BY's Apitherapy and Wellness Center is the first Canadian clinical based Apitherapy facility dedicated to natural products and treatments from the Honey Bee. Bee products such as propolis, pollen, bee venom, and royal jelly have been used effectively for Women's and Mens Health for more than 1000 years for a variety of health concerns.

BY'S APITHERAPY WELLNESS CENTER, ED UNGER, MASTER BEEKEEPER (CNW Group/BY's Apitherapy and Wellness Center Niagara)

In BY's continued drive for Canadian clinical research, their recent studies through Loyalist College Applied Research and Innovation Centre for Natural Products have revealed that Canadian made honey from BY's Apitherapy Center had higher concentrations of the active ingredients such as hydrogen peroxide and pH levels which are essential in the provision of therapeutic health benefits.

These effects are due to honey's anti-bacterial action, secondary to its high acidity, osmotic effect, antioxidant content and hydrogen peroxide content. In the past ten years, the Manuka Honey from New Zealand was thought to supersede the healing qualities of Canadian made honey due to its superior qualities including hydrogen peroxide and pH levels.

Niagara based BY's Apitherapy and Wellness Center has now been documented to have the strongest formulation for therapeutic advantages for naturally produced honey. The strongest and most effective formula for positive healthcare was the proprietary Immune Boost™ Honey from BY's Apitherapy product line which includes all the bee products noted including Turmeric and Garlic in a raw unpasteurized Honey base.

Link to references:

https://apitherapywellnesscenter.com//3053-2/

ABOUT

Apitherapy is a complimentary therapy that uses products made by honeybees for medicinal purposes. These products include honey, beeswax, royal jelly, pollen, propolis, and bee venom. Apitherapists may use a combination of these products, depending on the condition they are treating. The BY's Apitherapy Wellness Center in Niagara is a clinically directed treatment centre dedicated to natural remedies for a variety of illnesses and their symptoms as well as pain from acute and chronic injuries.

APITHERAPY WELLNESS CENTER

996 CONCESSION 6 ROAD, NIAGARA ON THE LAKE ONTARIO, L0S 1J0 P: 905-688-5005

WWW.APITHERAPYWELLNESSCENTER.COM [email protected]

SOURCE BY's Apitherapy and Wellness Center Niagara

For further information: Ray Gagné, Clinical Research Coordinator, Apitherapy Wellness Center, P: 905-688-5005, [email protected]