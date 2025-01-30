CANADIAN LIVE MUSIC ASSOCIATION RELEASES BENCHMARK STUDY ON THE INDUSTRY'S ECONOMIC IMPACT

"Here and Now' is the first economic study to quantify the contributions of the live music industry - and its massive supply chain across Canada - that connect artists with their fans," said Erin Benjamin, President & CEO of the CLMA. "Understanding and harnessing the live music ecosystem creates a significant and scalable competitive advantage for Canada."

The study also found that the live music industry supports over 100,000 jobs – from artists, performers, and technicians to venue staff, promoters, production crew and service workers – and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists year over year. In 2023 alone, concert and festival activity in Canada together brought in a total of 19.69 million visitors. In addition to the live music and artistic experience, the economic benefits of live music spillover directly into other industries, helping the creation and sustainability of jobs in sectors like hospitality, transportation, and retail.

"The findings in 'Here and Now' make it clear that protecting and growing Canada's live music infrastructure directly results in more jobs, major economic impact for cities and towns, and more performance opportunities for Canadian artists. It means more fans choosing Canada when deciding where to spend their music tourism dollars. It also has immeasurable effects on social cohesion and better mental health, and thriving, safer downtowns." said Tarun Nayar, Co-Founder, 5X Festival; Co-Founder, Snakes x Ladders, artist, and board chair of the CLMA.

Key statistics:

Combined impacts of live music company operations and tourism spending:

$10.92 billion contribution to GDP $9.9 billion in visitor spending 101,604 jobs created $3.73 billion in taxes $5.84 billion in labour income

Live music operations:

$2 billion contribution to GDP 27,490 jobs created $513.5 million in taxes $1.17 billion in labour income



The Canadian Live Music Association was founded in 2014 to drive the narrative of the power of live music, and to collaborate with members and government to stimulate increased sector capacity across the ecosystem. With this new data in hand, the CLMA hopes the findings will incentivize forward and innovative thinking about the industry's place and potential for growth within Canada's cultural and economic framework.

This project is supported by Canada Council for the Arts, Ontario Creates, and Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia.

