Canadian Live Music Association and Kinaxis Announce Live Concert Series to Help Sustain Hard-Hit Music Industry

"We are grateful to Kinaxis for setting an example of the kind of private sector support that Canada's live music community desperately needs," says CLMA president and CEO, Erin Benjamin. " Kinaxis InConcert is a reason to come together to celebrate our artists, support our venues and connect to music fans. It is much needed good news for an industry that has suffered unprecedented economic hardship."

Canada's live music industry is facing seismic threats to its sustainability. Venues are closing their doors at an alarming rate leaving countless Canadians who benefit culturally and financially from this sector in a precarious situation. According to a recent study conducted by Nordicity, each venue that closes costs an average of $575,000 in annual GDP contributions, and $148,000 in provincial and federal taxes.

"The Kinaxis culture is anchored on the simple words 'people matter here'. This extends to the communities where we live, work and play," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "Sadly, the people supporting our music industry, and especially the artists themselves, have been tremendously affected by the restrictions resulting from COVID-19, and that means we miss out on the joy they create through their live performances."

Artists who rely on live music venues have been vocal about the support needed by the sector. Venues such as Roy Thomson Hall, deCoste Performing Arts Centre, La Sala Rossa, festivals, and clubs like Commodore Ballroom, Starlite Room and Horseshoe Tavern are essential to the cultural life in every city across Canada.

"Performing is not just about putting on a show, it's about connecting with fans and the powerful exchange that music provides," says singer-songwriter Sam Roberts. "Music has a unique ability to lift spirts, unite and inspire, and this live music experience wouldn't be possible without the venues, the fans and the dedicated people behind the scenes who bring it all together."

The impact of the pandemic has increased the demand for artist content as audiences look for ways to ease the stress of social isolation. While live businesses have attempted to carry on by producing streamed content, high production costs leave many without resources to access this potential revenue stream. Kinaxis InConcert will provide that support along with opportunities for artists across a diverse range of genres to connect with their audience and get paid for their valuable work.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Canadian Live Music Association to sponsor a concert series that will put our talented artist community back on stage, where they belong, and for the venues to bring their music to their fans," adds Sicard. "After all, music is food for the soul and we could all use as much nourishment as we can get."

About Canadian Live Music Association

The Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) is the voice of Canada's live music industry. Established in response to an identified need in the music industry, the CLMA represents the full spectrum of the live music sector, including concert promoters, festivals, talent agencies, venues, clubs, arenas, performing arts centres, ticketing companies, industry associations and networks, as well as suppliers to the sector. Its mission is to entrench the economic, social and cultural value of live music – creating the conditions for concerts to thrive, from coast to coast to coast.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

