Canadian-led high seas mission finds illegal harvesting of shark fins and "dark vessels" in North Pacific

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the fishery officers and crew of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Sir Wilfrid Laurier made a safe return to port in Victoria, B.C., having successfully completed this year's mission to detect and deter illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the North-Pacific. This is a region integral to Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, under which Canada is committed to upholding its international obligations.

The mission, known as Operation North Pacific Guard (Op.NPG), is an annual, multi-national effort to coordinate fisheries enforcement to protect global fish stocks. Led by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) fishery officers and supported by personnel from the Canadian Coast Guard, Op.NPG includes high seas patrols, air surveillance, and satellite monitoring. Additional support was provided by officers from the United States Coast Guard and the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Over the course of Op.NPG, officers and support personnel patrolled approximately 20,000 km while onboard Canada's CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier, a high endurance, multi-purpose vessel that is also a light icebreaker, and is newly biofuel capable.

While at sea, fishery officers conducted inspections under international law of 15 fishing vessels. Fishery officers found illegally harvested shark fins, evidence of fishing during a closed season and unreported catch, and documented instances of marine pollution. In addition, DFO found a number of vessels with their monitoring systems switched off –commonly referred to as "dark vessels". The boardings also presented Canadian officers with their first opportunity to enforce the newly adopted ban on Pacific salmon retention, which has been in force for North Pacific fishing fleets since this July.

Complementing the monitoring and enforcement by sea, Canada conducted daily aerial surveillance this summer out of Hokkaido, Japan. In collaboration with fishery officers from Japan and South Korea, DFO fishery officers and air crew flew a total of 50,419 nautical miles over the course of 34 patrols, and visually inspected 407 vessels. Fishery officers reported incidents of shark finning, the targeted harvest of dolphins, pollution incidents, and vessel marking violations.

Canada is now working with the appropriate flag states to support further investigations and sanctions on offending vessels.

This year's Op.NPG mission also marked two firsts for the CCG: the first port visit of a Canadian Coast Guard vessel to Japan, and the first use of an eco-friendlier blend of renewable diesel, biodiesel, and conventional diesel, marking a significant step toward a greener, low-carbon fleet.

The Government of Canada will continue to take action to support law-abiding harvesters, including collaborating with our international partners to safeguard global marine ecosystems.

"Canada's ongoing presence in the North Pacific is an example of the multi-national cooperation required to monitor and protect fish stocks and marine ecosystems. My sincere thanks go out to the expert crew of fishery officers, Canadian Coast Guard personnel and our partners in the United States Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for their efforts in the air and at sea this year under Operation North Pacific Guard."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

IUU fishing is a major contributor to declining fish stocks and the destruction of marine ecosystems globally, and undermines the livelihoods of legitimate fish harvesters around the globe.

Canadian fishery officers have taken part in Op.NPG since 2019, an annual international law enforcement operation on the high seas of the North Pacific.

Fishery officers conduct patrols, under international law, to enforce the United Nations ban on high seas driftnets and to ensure compliance with regulations of Regional Fisheries Management Organizations (RFMO) that protect against IUU fishing.

This year's operation included a total of 20 fishery officers. The air surveillance operations in Japan included 4 fishery officers who each completed approximately 3 weeks of air patrols. One Korean Coast Guard representative joined 2 air patrols.

included 4 fishery officers who each completed approximately 3 weeks of air patrols. One Korean Coast Guard representative joined 2 air patrols. This year marked the first time Canada conducted joint air patrols with officers from Japan and Korea.

conducted joint air patrols with officers from and Korea. In addition to monitoring and enforcement, fishery officers also collected environmental data and water samples to support Canada's understanding of the high seas environment, including the migration range of species of interest, such as Pacific salmon, and the levels of microplastics in the water.

understanding of the high seas environment, including the migration range of species of interest, such as Pacific salmon, and the levels of microplastics in the water. Op.NPG is supported by funding from the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative, which aims to enhance conservation, protection, and enforcement efforts in high-risk areas for Canada's Pacific salmon stocks.

