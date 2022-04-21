Canadian Launch of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages co-hosted by Royal Canadian Geographical Society, Canadian Commission for UNESCO and Canada Council for the Arts

OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - On Earth Day on April 22, 2022, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS) will be celebrating the Canadian launch for the International Decade of Indigenous Languages in collaboration with the Canadian Commission for UNESCO (CCUNESCO) and the Canada Council for the Arts. The launch of this momentous Decade on Earth Day serves to recognize, value, and shed light on the importance of Indigenous languages in trailblazing a sustainable future for humanity and all other beings that rely on the generosity of Mother Earth for survival and well-being.

The hybrid event, hosted by RCGS Patron, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and RCGS Honorary President Chief Perry Bellegarde, will take place at the RCGS Centre for Geography and Education: 50 Sussex Drive in Ottawa.

The full day event, which will be livestreamed on the Canadian Geographic website and Facebook, begins at 10:30 am ET with an opening ceremony, cultural sharing and musical performances featuring Mi'kmaq singer Emma Stevens, Metis fiddler Zachary Willier and Inuk-Mohawk singer songwriter Beatrice Deer.

An afternoon livestreamed component of the day will begin at 1:45. This circle dialogue, introduced by Chief Wilton Littlechild and closed by Dr. Lorna Williams, will feature youth and Indigenous language leaders who are deeply involved in the revitalization, maintenance, and active use of their respective languages across Canada and abroad. In addition to the livestream, RCGS will film throughout the day, and videos will be produced in collaboration with CCUNESCO for the creation of communication tools that will be used to promote Indigenous languages and the Decade.

"In making Canada better known to Canadians and the world, RCGS recognizes the deep knowledge of these lands from coast to coast to coast that are carried in the Indigenous languages shaped by these very lands since time immemorial," said John Geiger, CEO of RCGS and President of Canadian Geographic. "This is a momentous occasion, and we couldn't be more honoured as we collaborate with CCUNESCO and Canada Council for the Arts, having our Patron, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon and RCGS Honorary President Chief Perry Bellegarde, host this important event to celebrate the hope and bright outlook for the Indigenous Peoples of these Lands."

"This Earth Day we are proud to collaborate with the Royal Canadian Geographic Society and the Canada Council for the Arts to celebrate the start of this significant decade,'' said Roda Muse, Secretary General of the Canadian Commission for UNESCO. "CCUNESCO will continue to support the enduring work of Indigenous language and culture bearers, who tirelessly work to ensure the continuity and vibrancy of their Nations. Supporting the maintenance, preservation and revitalization of language is a recognition of truth and an act of reconciliation. We all have a role to play in supporting Indigenous languages to thrive."

"The launch of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages in Canada on Earth Day, serves as an important reminder of the connection to the land contained within so many Indigenous languages and communities," said Simon Brault, Director and CEO of the Canada Council for the Arts. "Honoring the many languages of this land connects us to each other and to our humanity and strengthens Canada's linguistic and cultural viability. The Canada Council is pleased to reaffirm its support for Indigenous arts during this historic decade in a way that respects and upholds Indigenous peoples' cultural sovereignty and artistic uniqueness."

