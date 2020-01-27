Canadian Journalism Foundation to celebrate Anna Maria Tremonti with Tribute honour

"From Sarajevo to the Middle East, Anna Maria Tremonti was on the frontlines of history in the making," says David Walmsley , chair of the CJF and editor-in-chief of The Globe and Mail . "Her resilience, tenacity and empathy carried into the studio where she led The Current 's national conversation for 17 years. Focused always on the people who are the subject of her reportage, Anna Maria is credited with being one of the most memorable and brave journalists Canada has ever produced."

As the CJF celebrates its 30th year of honouring journalistic excellence, Tremonti's career itself is a testament to the best in Canadian journalism over the decades, shaping the way Canadians understand major events at home and abroad. This award highlights Tremonti's exemplary journalistic work as host of the CBC Radio's The Current, the flagship current affairs program she helped create; as a co-host of CBC Television's investigative program the fifth estate; as a political reporter in Ottawa, and as a foreign correspondent covering war, disaster, politics and society for CBC's The National, with postings in Berlin, London, Jerusalem and Washington, DC.

Tremonti has earned numerous awards over her decades-long career. In 2012, The Current won the prestigious CJF Excellence in Journalism Award in the large media category. She also has received two Gemini awards and a Life Achievement Award from Women in Film and Television Toronto.



The annual CJF Awards honours those who have made significant contributions to journalism and recognizes emerging talent, attracting more than 600 journalists, media executives and business leaders to the gala event.

