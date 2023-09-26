Canadian IT Company FSET Moving To Four-Day Work Week Model

KENORA, ON, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - FSET, a leading player in the information technology and managed services industry, announces a historic move in its operations. Beginning this month, the company is launching a six-month trial of a four-day work week for its Canadian employees.

This progressive step is in partnership with 4 Day Work Week Global, a committed advocate for better work-life balance, and Boston College, a prestigious institution renowned for its research and innovation. The collaborative initiative explores the potential benefits of a shortened work week, including increased employee productivity, improved morale, and enhanced work-life balance. This shows FSET's commitment to prioritizing employee well-being and adopting innovative strategies in the evolving world of work. FSET looks forward to sharing the findings and potentially reshaping the modern work environment to support further innovation that empowers people.

Quotes

"We believe that our staff are people first and employees second. Their quality of life, not only at work but also at home, is essential to us. Our commitment to their health and well-being not only benefits our organization but extends to our customers as well. This trial of a four-day work week is our testament to this belief, assuring our employees that their well-being is our priority. It's important to Nicole (COO & Managing Partner, FSET) and myself that we do right by them."

- Dave Brown, CEO of FSET.

"We now have findings from hundreds of companies and thousands of employees--the four-day week brings large improvements in employee well-being across many measures--stress, burnout, satisfaction, emotions, sleep and exercise. Companies are also experiencing improvements in their "health," with great productivity and performance results."

- Juliet Schor, Lead Researcher, 4 Day Week Global, and Professor of Sociology at Boston College.

"4 Day Week Global has worked with hundreds of organizations worldwide to implement shorter work weeks without cutting salaries or quality of services - and working with a managed services company like FSET represents a milestone even for us. Guaranteeing essential IT services to law enforcement, health, and other first responders is challenging. We look forward to working with FSET to find new ways to provide great service without burning out the employees who do the work."

- Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, Global Programs Director at 4 Day Week Global.

For more information, please visit our website:

Innovative IT Solutions | FSET Inc

4 Day Week Global

SOURCE FSET

For further information: Natasha Stoyakovich, Marketing & Communications Manager at FSET ([email protected])