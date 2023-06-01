Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Andrew Kriegler, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and senior leaders from his team joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate their new name.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is carrying on the regulatory functions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, and is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit CIRO.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

