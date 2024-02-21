Canadian investment funds report $213B fundraising in 2023

Feb 21, 2024, 08:00 ET
- Equity funds, Ontario based funds, City of Toronto based funds, and Ontario investors led 2023 investment fund fundraising
- BlackRock Asset Management Canada led $1 billion+ mega fundraising with 7 funds for $33.8 billion
TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - 2,869 Canadian investment funds completed 3,169 closings and raised $213.05 billion in 2023, according to Canada's first ever comprehensive investment fund fundraising report released today by CPE Analytics.
Of the 2,869 investment funds, 411 funds (14%) raising $500 million or more, raised $174.22 billion in aggregate, accounting for 82% of the total amount of fundraising.
Of the 411 funds, 31 funds (1%) with $1 billion or more fundraising, raised a combined of $73.84 billion, representing 35% of the total amount of fundraising.
Approximately 21% of the number of funds with $1 million or less fundraising, raised $194 million in total.
1,280 equity funds raised $83.55 billion, leading all other types of funds with an average of $65 million per fund or $62 million per closing.
57 money market funds raised $22.58 billion in combined, leading all funds in average fundraising per fund with $396 million or $337 million per closing.
|
# Funds
|
# Closings
|
$ Millions
|
Alternative Strategies Funds
|
357
|
478
|
10,519
|
Balanced Funds
|
345
|
361
|
23,166
|
Equity Funds
|
1,280
|
1,352
|
83,546
|
Fixed Income Funds
|
604
|
643
|
65,459
|
Money Market Funds
|
57
|
67
|
22,582
|
Real Estate/Mortgage Funds
|
37
|
44
|
1,965
|
Other Funds
|
189
|
224
|
5,815
|
TOTAL
|
2,869
|
3,169
|
213,053
1,893 Ontario based funds in aggregate raised $154.99 billion in total fundraising. Quebec based funds ranked in a distant second with $36.35 billion followed by Manitoba, BC and Alberta based funds which raised $8.08 billion, $7.53 billion, and $1.92 billion respectively.
1,658 City of Toronto based funds raised $149.8 billion, leading 453 Montreal based funds which raised $35.66 billion. Funds based in Winnipeg, Vancouver, Regina, Richmond Hill (Ontario), Calgary and Mississauga (Ontario) rounded up the top cities with $1 billion or more in fundraising.
Although a few of the fund managers continued to raise negligible amount of money from US and international investors, most of money came from Canadian investors.
Investors from Ontario invested $129.19 billion which accounted for 61% of the total fundraising. Investors from Quebec, Alberta, and Manitoba invested $44.73 billion, $15.20 billon, and $11.18 billion respectively.
31 funds, which raised $1 billion or more, raised a combined $73.84 billion in 2023. Of the 31 funds, 7 Equity Funds raised $31.28 billion, 11 Fixed Income Funds raised $19.18 billion, 7 Money Market Funds raised $13.69 billion, and 6 Balanced Funds raised $9.69 billion.
Investment fund manager, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, led mega ($1 billion and more) fundraising with 7 funds, raising $33.8 billion in 2023.
SLGI Asset Management Inc. (Sun Life) led with 9 funds for $13.95 billion.
|
Fund Manager
|
# Fund(s)
|
$ Millions
|
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|
7
|
33,798
|
SLGI Asset Management Inc. (Sun Life)
|
9
|
13,947
|
Fiera Capital Corporation
|
2
|
4,293
|
CI Investments Inc.
|
3
|
3,452
|
Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited
|
2
|
3,224
|
Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.
|
1
|
2,624
|
NT Global Advisors, Inc.
|
1
|
2,576
|
CIBC Mellon Trust Company
|
1
|
2,567
|
TD Asset Management Inc.
|
2
|
2,445
|
Canso Fund Management Ltd.
|
1
|
1,735
|
I.G. Investment Management, Ltd.
|
1
|
1,624
|
RBC Global Asset Management Inc.
|
1
|
1,557
|
TOTAL ($1B+ Fundraising)
|
31
|
73,841
https://www.financings.ca/reports
Data is compiled, verified and corrected, from filings by investment funds with BCSC, OSC, AMF, SEDAR, SEDAR+.
Canadian Financings, a service of CPE Analytics, is Canada's only all financings database covering private (VC, PE, private exempt and non-exempt) and public financings by both Canadian and foreign firms, both debt and equity, IPOs, M&As, fundraisings by both Canadian and foreign, professional VC/PE firms, non-investment fund issuer funds, and investment funds. https://financings.ca
CPE Analytics is a Canadian all financing intelligence provider. We provide comprehensive, verified, and unbiased information and unmatched insights and intelligence on public financings, private financings, initial public offerings (IPOs), M&As, professional investment firm fundraising activities.
CPE Analytics is Canada's only provider of comprehensive investment fund fundraising report and analysis.
CPE Analytics is the data analytics division of CPE Media & Data Company. https://cpeanalytics.ca
Founded by Canada's most experienced private capital and financing research experts, CPE Media & Data Company is Canada's leading all financing news and data provider. https://cpecompany.ca/
