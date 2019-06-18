Canadian International Trade Tribunal Decides to Proceed with A Second Inquiry

BELLA BELLA, BC, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - We were pleased to recently learn that the Canadian International Trade Tribunal is now proceeding with a second inquiry on this matter and we will continue to use all options available to turn this situation around and make it right.

We are profoundly disappointed with the results of the Public Works and Government Services Canada re-evaluation of the bids to provide Emergency Towing Vessels on Canada's West Coast, which includes the traditional territory of the Heiltsuk Nation.

Public Works continues to ignore our concerns and the overwhelming technical evidence that the selected vessels cannot deliver the towing power that was stipulated in the tender. Furthermore, the vessels do not possess the power requirements clearly outlined in the 2018 Emergency Towing Vessel Needs Assessment published by the Clear Seas Centre for Responsible Marine Shipping. Our coastline remains at risk due to backroom politics.

In their original Determination, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal determination clearly identified that the process deviated from the standards of fairness established by Government of Canada's procurement legislation, and concluded that it was unreasonable for Public Works to find that the winning bid complied with critical mandatory requirements of the RFP in question. It is unfathomable that the original winning bid could suddenly be deemed compliant after a forced re-evaluation.

We look forward to the outcome of this second inquiry and the upcoming Federal Court of Appeal hearing regarding the original inquiry. It is very unfortunate that PWGSC continues to ignore their own policies, procedures & rules and that we must proceed with court action to force them to correct this injustice.

SOURCE Heiltsuk Horizon Maritime Services Limited