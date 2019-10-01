Canadian interior designers win top honour in Vancouver

Interior Designers of Canada celebrate year's best projects at Value of Design Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Interior Designers of Canada (IDC) presented the Value of Design Awards at its second annual Design Symposium in Vancouver, B.C. on September 13, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency. IDC members across Canada gathered to celebrate innovation in design thinking and the projects of their peers within the design and architecture community.

"This event is a reminder of our relentless pursuit of good design and how we strive to better understand the human connection to place and our environment," says IDC Past President, Sally Mills.

The Value of Design Awards honours the following winners who continue to push the boundaries of interior design. These designers have implemented an empathetic, inventive and iterative process, focused on the human experience into their projects; creating sustainable and functional designs for the present and future.

Award of Excellence

Award of Merit

Founded in 1972, Interior Designers of Canada (IDC) is the national advocacy association for the interior design profession, representing more than 5,000 members which include interior designers and related professions at all levels of experience and areas of practice such as retail, commercial, health care, institutional and residential design as well as manufacturers and suppliers who provide products and services for interior design projects and firms.

SOURCE Interior Designers of Canada

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Vesna Plazacic, vplazacic@idcanada.org, 416-649-4429

Related Links

idcanada.org

