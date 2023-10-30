Canadian interior designers win top honour

IDC honours winners during 2023 Awards Celebration

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Interior Designers of Canada (IDC) held its annual awards celebration on Oct. 26, 2032, at the beautiful Aria Ballroom, located on the third floor of the Telus Harbour in the heart of Toronto's financial district.

The event was presented by Benjamin Moore, Fisher & Paykel, Lutron, and Teknion, who were the event's main sponsors, along with an introduction by IDC CEO, Trevor Kruse, and closing remarks by IDC Board President, Keshia Caplette. Additional program sponsors include 3M, Blum, Ciot, Crown Surface Solutions, Cosentino, Euro Tile & Stone, Govan Brown, Keilhauer, Levey, Metro Wallcoverings, Mohawk Group, Prolink, Shaw Contract / Patcraft, and the Toronto International Design Centre.

Desing firms Bullock + Wood Design, CIBC, Gensler, and Mason Studio also sponsored this year's event. Supporters included Elite Exhibitions, International Property Awards, RGD, Azure, RAIC, and media partner, Next Home.

The IDC Awards Celebration honoured winners of the 2023 Value of Design Awards (VODA), the Innovation in Design Thinking Student Competition, and recipient of the Legacy Award for Distinguished Service. This year, IDC also named winners of the Industry Partners-exclusive Innovation Awards.

There were 12 Innovation Award winners across multiple categories, which included products by Steelcase, Mohawk Group, Lutron Electronics, CI Partners, ShawContract, Haworth, Cosentino, Teknion, Garrett Leather, and Benjamin Moore.

This year, 11 projects were awarded IDC's coveted Value of Design Awards. These awards, which launched in 2018, shine a spotlight on Canadian interior designers by providing a forum to showcase the benefits of design thinking: an empathetic, inventive, and iterative process focused on the human experience within interior spaces.

The 2023 Value of Design Awards were presented to the following winners who continue to deliver exceptional interior design work.

Value of Design Award – Excellence

'CIBC - 49th Floor Executive Centre by Annie Bergeron / Gensler in Innovation in Workplace Design (Toronto, Ont.)

'Garden Avenue Laneway Home by Suzanne Wilkinson / Suzanne Wilkinson Interiors Inc. in Innovation in Residential Single Family Design (Toronto, Ont.)

'IndexExchange by Annie Bergeron, Jessica Baird and Sarah Taylor / Gensler in Innovation in Workplace Design (Toronto, Ont.)

'Lordco Head Office' by Michelle Biggar / Office of mcfarlane biggar architects + designers (omb) in Innovation in Workplace Design (Coquitlam, B.C.)

'CIBC Conference and Welcome Centre' by Annie Bergeron, Staci McCrindle, and Yen Lee / Gensler in Innovation in Workplace Design (Toronto, Ont.)

Value of Design Award – Merit

'Faire Wholesale Workplace Design in Toronto' by Chantal Frenette / M Moser Associates in Innovation in Workplace Design (Toronto, Ont.)

'Ontario Institute for Studies in Education Lobby and Entrance' by Valerie Gow / Gow Hastings Architects in Innovation in Institutional/Educational/Civic Design (Toronto, Ont.)

'CheckMate Winery' by Jenn Lembke / McKinley Architecture Inc. in Innovation in Hospitality Design (Oliver, B.C.)

'Pinterest Office' by Annie Bergeron / Gensler in Innovation in Workplace Design (Toronto, Ont.)

Value of Design Award – Honourable Mention

'New Offices for Blue Ant Media' by Tulin Artanis / McKinley Architecture Inc. in Innovation in Workplace Design (Toronto, Ont.)

'Maurice Law' by Jenn Lembke, Brittany Moore, and Caitlin Turner / HOK in Innovation in Workplace Design (Calgary, Alta.)

About IDC

Founded in 1972, Interior Designers of Canada (IDC) is the national advocacy association for the interior design profession, representing more than 5,000 members which include interior designers and related professions at all levels of experience and areas of practice such as retail, commercial, health care, institutional and residential design as well as manufacturers and suppliers who provide products and services for interior design projects and firms.

