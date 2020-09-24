Canadian Interior Designers Shine on the Virtual Stage

Showcasing the winners of the 2020 IDC Value of Design Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Interior Designers of Canada (IDC) held its first ever virtual awards presentation on Sept. 23, 2020. The event, which was hosted by IDC Past President, Jason Kasper and IDC CEO Trevor Kruse, was broadcast simultaneously from Toronto, Ont. and Winnipeg, Man.

The awards were held in lieu of the of IDC's annual design symposium, which was cancelled this year due to the global pandemic. Despite the obstacles, the Canadian interior design community came together again to celebrate design and innovation.

"The show must go on!" says Kruse. "We are delighted to have an opportunity to honour our members and celebrate the value of Canadian interior design."

This year, 12 Canadian design firms from coast to coast were honoured at IDC's virtual Value of Design Awards (VODA) celebration. These awards, which launched in 2018, shine a spotlight on Canadian interior designers by providing a forum to showcase the benefits of design thinking: an empathetic, inventive, and iterative process focused on the human experience within interior spaces.

The 2020 Value of Design Awards were presented to the following winners who continue to push the boundaries of interior design. These designers have shown and implemented an empathetic, inventive, and iterative process, focusing on the human experience within their projects, creating sustainable and functional designs for the present and future.

Value of Design Award – Excellence

Innovation in Residential Single-Family Design: 'ShadowBox' by Johnson Chou Inc., Toronto, Ont.

Innovation in Workplace Design: 'BFR Accountants' by Folio Design Inc., Laval, Que.

Innovation in Workplace Design: 'COWI North America' by Square One Interior Design, North Vancouver, B.C.

Innovation in Workplace Design: 'Flight Centre Flagship Toronto' by Figure3, Toronto, Ont.

Innovation in Workplace Design: 'Hullmark Head Office at 474 Wellington Street West' by Quadrangle, Toronto, Ont.

Innovation in Workplace Design: 'OPG Workplace Transformation' by Figure3, Toronto, Ont.

Innovation in Workplace Design: 'The Smart City Sandbox' by IBI Group Architects (Canada) Inc., Toronto, Ont.

Innovation in Workplace Design: 'Workplace Innovation Challenge' by IBI Group Architects (Canada) Inc., Toronto, Ont.

Value of Design Award – Merit

Innovation in Design Thinking: 'Imperfect Fresh Eats' by Syllable Inc., Toronto, Ont.

Innovation in Design Thinking: 'OPG Workplace Transformation' by Figure3, Toronto, Ont.

Innovation in Hospitality Design: 'Hotel Belmont Food & Beverage Portion' by Kado Design, Vancouver, B.C.

Innovation in Institutional/Educational/Civic Design: 'Odeyto Indigenous Centre' by Gow Hastings Design, Toronto, Ont.

Innovation in Retail Design: 'Inscape Showroom' by Figure3, Toronto, Ont.

Innovation in Workplace Design: 'Mitecvsat-Alga Micro Ondes' by Folio Design Inc., Kirkland, Que.

Innovation in Workplace Design: 'Peoples Group Workplace Design' by DIALOG, Vancouver, B.C.

Innovation in Workplace Design: 'Spear Street Capital - Willingdon Business Park Building 6' by SSDG Interiors Inc., Burnaby, B.C.

Innovation in Workplace Design: 'Volaris' by Bartlett & Associates, Toronto, Ont.

Founded in 1972, Interior Designers of Canada (IDC) is the national advocacy association for the interior design profession, representing more than 5,000 members which include interior designers and related professions at all levels of experience and areas of practice such as retail, commercial, health care, institutional and residential design as well as manufacturers and suppliers who provide products and services for interior design projects and firms.

