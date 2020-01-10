Canadian InsurTech Leader Keal Appoints New General Manager to Build for the Future

Keal's mission is to provide Canadian brokerages with world-class solutions that contribute to their success in an increasingly competitive marketplace. A respected leader and seasoned software and product executive, Argitis is known for successfully leading organizational transformations to enhance customer success, optimize revenue and build for the future.

"Canadian customers will benefit from a company determined to stay Canadian, but with the additional resources of a large international organization with a track record for delivering innovative, world-class software," said Argitis. "Imagine the solutions we can bring to the Canadian market, both homegrown as well as those adapted from proven solutions in the United States to fit Canadian brokers' needs. This will drive significant value for our customers."

Argitis graduated from McGill University and has spent his 23-year career working for several leading software organizations based in Toronto and Montreal, such as TECSYS and Epicor Retail (currently Aptos). Often referred to as a Swiss Army knife, Argitis is well versed in all aspects of the customer lifecycle – spanning from sales to project delivery, custom development, customer support and business optimization.

Argitis succeeds Pat Durepos and Renee Durepos. In 2016, the Dureposes, then owners of Keal, joined the Vertafore family for the betterment of their broker partners and their employees. Having completed the goal of transitioning Keal from a family-owned company to a leader in the InsurTech space, the Dureposes are moving on from Keal to usher in a new wave of innovation and growth.

Argitis is excited by the opportunity to work for Keal, a staunchly Canadian software solution, made by Canadians for Canadians. He sees significant potential in Keal's future thanks to the backing of Vertafore, the leading insurance software provider in the U.S.

About Keal

Keal Technology is the expert in Canadian broker innovation and a leader in the BMS (Broker Management Systems) marketplace for insurance and financial services brokers. Keal offers an integrated suite of products designed to increase revenue through efficient use of technology. In 2016, Vertafore acquired Keal Technology, a leading provider of broker and commercial management systems in Canada. For more information, visit www.keal.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Vertafore

For over 50 years, Vertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology, has built and supported superior InsurTech solutions to connect every point of the distribution channel. Vertafore's agency management, ratings, regulation, compliance, and connectivity products streamline workflows, improve efficiency and drive productivity for more North American insurance professionals than any other provider – including more than 20,000 agencies, over 1,000 carriers and 23 state governments. Through a continual focus on operational excellence, development of innovative solutions, and alignment with key industry partners, Vertafore is leading the way for customers of all sizes by delivering results that make a difference. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

