MONTREAL, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - SRTX, the Canadian materials innovator behind Sheertex®, today announced the appointment of Sophie Boulanger as Chief Executive Officer. Boulanger, one of Canada's most influential entrepreneurs in the retail sector, brings over two decades of leadership experience in strategy, operational performance, and value creation across retail and consumer goods.

Boulanger co-founded and led BonLook, a trailblazing direct-to-consumer eyewear brand that transformed the Canadian optical industry through a hybrid digital-physical model and modern frame collections celebrating diversity. Under her leadership from 2011 to 2022, BonLook scaled rapidly to a national presence, opening 40 stores in four years, employing more than 400 people, and ultimately achieving a successful strategic acquisition by FYidoctors in 2021.

With a proven track record of scaling brands and driving transformative growth, Boulanger is well-positioned to lead SRTX as it accelerates its strategy to expand globally, strengthen its wholesale and private-label partnerships, and deliver long-term value through sustainable innovation.

"SRTX has built one of the most innovative materials companies of our time, with Sheertex redefining durability in fashion and apparel," said Sophie Boulanger, CEO of SRTX. "I am honoured to join the company at such a pivotal stage and look forward to working with our talented team and world-class investors to expand our reach, scale our operations, and continue shaping the future of sustainable textiles. I also want to recognize Katherine Homuth, whose vision and entrepreneurial drive built the foundation for SRTX's success. I am excited to carry that legacy forward."

SRTX Lead Investors BDC Capital, Export Development Canada, H&M Group, and Investissement Québec stated: "We are excited to welcome Sophie Boulanger as CEO. With her entrepreneurial mindset, operational expertise, and vision for consumer-centric growth, she is very well positioned to lead SRTX into its next chapter. Sophie Boulanger brings an excellent track record in scaling brands, creating shareholder value, and building strong teams. We are confident she will accelerate SRTX's mission to transform the apparel industry."

The SRTX Board and team thank Timothy Leyne, who has served as Interim CEO over the past months for his leadership and contributions during this pivotal stage of the company's growth. This leadership change comes on the heels of SRTX's recent US$40 million fundraising round, led by its largest shareholders: BDC Capital, Export Development Canada, H&M Group, and Investissement Québec. The funding will support the company's strategy to scale its Montreal-based operations. In 2023, SRTX expanded into a 300,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in Pointe-Claire (Montreal), a highly automated, vertically integrated plant. This facility is unique in the apparel industry and enables SRTX to continuously reduce unit costs while scaling production of its market-leading Sheertex tights.

About SRTX

SRTX, a Certified B Corporation (B Corp), is best known for its first technology, the patent-pending Sheertex® Rip-Resist knit, made from one of the world's strongest polymers that has disrupted hosiery through impossibly strong tights. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2018, SRTX's mission is to drive the durability and sustainability of apparel products by building new materials and software to enable better, more sustainable textiles.

