MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - SRTX, a leader in material innovation and manufacturing, announced the launch of SRTX Origins, a first-of-its-kind incubator program designed to empower material startups with the tools and resources they need to succeed. SRTX Origins will provide groundbreaking startups with tailored support—including pre-paid purchase orders, manufacturing resources, or expert collaboration—based on their individual needs to reach the next stage of their growth and innovation.

SRTX LAUNCHES SRTX ORIGINS: A MATERIAL SCIENCE INCUBATOR ACCELERATING THE FUTURE OF SUSTAINABLE INNOVATION (CNW Group/SRTX Inc.)

"At SRTX, we're not just tinkering at the edges of the apparel industry—we're rebuilding it," said Katherine Homuth, CEO of SRTX. "With SRTX Origins, we're creating the kind of platform I wish I'd had in my early days as a founder. It's not just about supporting new ideas—it's about creating the infrastructure for a truly sustainable future. For investors and innovators alike, this is where bold ideas turn into scalable businesses."

The first startup to join SRTX Origins is Myco™Futures, a company developing a sustainable leather alternative made from mycelium—the root system of fungi. After hearing Homuth speak at the MaRS Women in Cleantech event, Myco™Futures co-founder Stephanie Lipp pitched her idea for mycelium leather over coffee at Toronto's Soho House. By the end of the day, SRTX committed $100,000 in pre-paid purchase orders, offered manufacturing space at their Montreal facility, and began collaborating to launch Myco's first product.

"When I met Stephanie, her samples blew me away—but what stood out most was her grit and readiness to move fast," said Homuth. "I've been that founder, needing real help but getting polite 'nos' instead. So instead of vague advice or endless hoops, we decided to show up with real support. Three weeks later, Myco is already scaling production and launching its first product on the back of receiving their first official commercial order—a milestone that signals to investors and partners that this is just the beginning."

"SRTX Origins gave us the lifeline we needed to bring Myco Futures to the next level," said Stephanie Lipp, co-founder of Myco Futures. "Their belief in our vision, paired with hands-on support, has allowed us to move faster than we ever thought possible."

SRTX Origins is now accepting interest from startups ready to transform industries through sustainable material science. For investors looking to back innovation with real momentum, SRTX Origins offers a unique opportunity to partner with the pioneers building the materials of tomorrow.

With the launch of this program, SRTX continues to champion innovation, collaboration, and infrastructure-building that drives the next generation of materials. Be among the first to experience the future of sustainable materials and pre-order the Myco Travel Pouch by SRTX today .

About SRTX

SRTX is a material innovation company committed to revolutionizing industries through cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions. With a focus on rebuilding the apparel and material industries, SRTX combines advanced manufacturing, science-driven design, and a deep commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators.

About Myco Futures

Myco™Futures is a sustainable materials startup developing leather alternatives made from mycelium, the root system of fungi. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and quality, Myco™Futures aims to transform the material industry with scalable, eco-friendly solutions.

