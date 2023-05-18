Canadian Innovation Soars with AI-Driven Manorlead's ChatGPT Plugin for Real Estate

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Manorlead, an AI startup, is disrupting the real estate industry with Manorlead's ChatGPT plugin, one of the first early plugins approved by OpenAI. As the first Canadian-based AI real estate platform to launch such a plugin, Manorlead allows users to effortlessly search property listings for sale or rent in Canada and the US and significantly enhances the user experience on its platform for Ontario listings.

Unveiled on May 10, 2023, Manorlead's ChatGPT plugin leverages proprietary AI technology to intuitively curate property listings according to user preferences. Just as one might share details with a friend, users provide simple information such as location, price range, and property features. Furthermore, this innovative plugin supports multiple languages, expanding its accessibility. The AI rapidly processes this data, promptly generating a curated list of ideal homes.

Under the leadership of Co-founder Richard Xie, whose involvement in real estate began in his childhood assisting his father with open houses, Manorlead is primed for global innovation. Earning his real estate license at the earliest possible age and combining his computer science knowledge gained at the University of Waterloo with real estate, Xie laid the foundation of Manorlead. The company plans to extend its platform's conversational AI and plugins globally by the end of the year.

"Generative AI is revolutionizing traditional professional service industries, such as real estate," asserts Xie, Manorlead's Co-founder. "Our aim is to enhance the property search experience through AI, transforming it into a dynamic, efficient process. We envision a future where agents have smarter tools and consumers enjoy a seamless experience."

Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to innovation, Manorlead has ambitious plans to develop the ultimate intelligence system for the real estate market, aiming to elevate the customer experience in buying, renting, managing, assigning, and selling properties. Already boasting an AI-based property valuation tool, an assignment platform, and the first AI-powered new developments portfolio management system, the company plans to enhance the plugin and its technologies with features inspired by advanced technologies existing in financial markets.

Manorlead's ChatGPT plugin represents a glimpse into the future of real estate — a future Manorlead is actively shaping. Beyond the plugin, Xie envisages a Manor Metaverse, integrating 3D virtual reality with AI for users to interact with real estate in groundbreaking ways, signalling a transformative impact of AI on our world.

