Canadian Industry Leaders Launch Consortium to Provide Made-in-Canada Propeller Shaftline System Solution to Major Vessels under the National Shipbuilding Strategy

BURLINGTON, ON and BRANTFORD, ON and OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Thordon Bearings Inc., Dominis Engineering Ltd. and Patriot Forge Co., three world-class, family-owned and operated high-performance manufacturing businesses in Ontario, today announced they have joined forces as a consortium to provide fully integrated and complete vessel shaftline systems. All three companies have a long track record of supplying individual components to Canadian, American and global navies and coast guards.

The consortium will be led by Thordon Bearings, a global leader in propeller shaft bearings and seals whose products have been used on over 850 vessels across 40 navies and coast guards worldwide.

The consortium is focused on supplying in-progress and future vessels included as part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy with its finished product, "the Canadian Integrated Shaftline System" (CISS). The CISS includes all of the necessary components needed for both large and small navy and coast guard vessels' main shaftlines, using an entirely made-in-Canada solution including the propeller itself (Dominis Engineering Ltd.), the propeller shaft and couplings (Patriot Forge Co.), and the shaft bearings, coatings and bulkhead seals that provide efficient and environmentally sustainable operations of the shaftline (Thordon Bearings Inc.).

At a time when domestic jobs and the resiliency of global supply chain solutions are being tested in extraordinary ways, the consortium provides an opportunity to generate and showcase a "sovereign" industrial capability that, when leveraged as part of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy, will sustain hundreds of high-skilled Canadian manufacturing jobs while also creating many new full-time positions here in Canada. While parts of the shaftlines on Canadian Coast Guard and Navy vessels currently have been supplied domestically, never before has a complete, made-in-Canada shaftline system been available.

All three consortium partners have the proven experience and expertise in supplying navies around the world and in Canada for major shipbuilding initiatives. Simply put, their combined value is unmatched in Canada. Moreover, there is a strong desire to be part of the solution to support the country's COVID-19 economic response and recovery, as key players in the critically-important Canadian manufacturing sector. The consortium looks forward to working with the Government of Canada, Canadian shipyards and their major suppliers to ensure that the CISS is given equal and fair consideration to supply Canada's future, highly critical navy and coast guard ships.

"We are beyond proud to have brought together a consortium that is dedicated to offering a made-in-Canada propeller shaftline solution for Canada's most important vessels included in the National Shipbuilding Strategy."

- Terry McGowan, President and CEO, Thordon Bearings Inc.

"This partnership affords the critical opportunity to be considered as a meaningful, world-class option for shipyards and their suppliers, and the ability to support the economic and social benefits the National Shipbuilding Strategy was intended to deliver."

- Robert Dimitrieff, President, Patriot Forge Co.

"Hundreds of long-term, sustainable jobs will be created or maintained in Canada's important domestic and highly skilled manufacturing sector."

- Bodo Gospodnetic, President, Dominis Engineering Ltd.

About Thordon Bearings Inc.

Headquartered in Burlington, ON, Thordon Bearings Inc., a Thomson-Gordon Group company, is a family-owned business that designs and manufactures a complete range of journal bearing, seal and shaftline components for marine, clean power generation, pump and other industrial markets. These products are built using Thordon proprietary non-metallic polymer materials that are lubricated with water eliminating oil or grease usage, meaning ZERO risk of oil pollution to our rivers, lakes and oceans. Thordon systems and bearings are available worldwide through over 75 agents and distributors.

About Patriot Forge Co.

Headquartered in Brantford, ON, Patriot Forge is the largest custom open-die and rolled ring forging company in Canada and a leader in the global market. Patriot specializes in producing high grade specialty steel and metal alloy components that are sold on the global market in sectors such as oil and gas, nuclear power, infrastructure, aerospace and the military. Only the forging process can yield a grain structure oriented to the part shape, resulting in optimum toughness, ductility, impact strength, and fatigue strength. Forged materials are often the only option for highly critical applications.

About Dominis Engineering Ltd.

Headquartered in Ottawa, ON, Dominis Engineering Ltd. is recognized leader in ship propeller manufacturing and design. The company's own state-of-the-art technology for CNC milling to "final form and finish" is used to manufacture monoblock propellers, CP propeller blades and water jet impellers for Canadian and US Navy and Coast Guard Vessels. Dominis' technology eliminates robotic grinding of propeller surfaces and hand finishing of leading edges from the manufacturing process. Dominis is the only "sovereign" propeller manufacturing facility in Canada.

