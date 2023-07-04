Canadian Immigrant Fair to help newcomers in Winnipeg

Design for Internationally trained professionals, newcomers, international students and temporary workers. Everyone is welcome!

WINNIPEG, MB, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - An estimated one million immigrants and refugees are expected to come to Canada this year, many with top credentials in their professional fields. Many more come on temporary work permits in hopes of staying permanently one day. Some may be fleeing war, while others are seeking new opportunities and a better life. But they all have one thing in common: they need information and guidance after they arrive to help them in their immigration journey.

That's where the cross-country Canadian Immigrant Fair, in association with Koodo, comes in. On July 6th, 2023, the free fair comes to Winnipeg, where nearly 41,000 immigrants made Manitoba their home in 2022. This event is in partnership with Koodo, Platinum Sponsors: BMO, Real Canadian Superstore and WOW Mobile, and Silver Sponsors: Booth University College, First Peoples Development Inc., Provenience University and Windmill Microlending.

Held at the Downtown Radisson Hotel, 11th Floor, (288 Portage Ave), the FREE tradeshow + speakers' series provides information and inspiration that people need as they look for jobs, go back to school and settle into their new home.

The free fair, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature a tradeshow of diverse exhibitors, including career advisors, education institutes social service agencies and plus hiring companies.

Attendees can also get face-to-face advice at our Resumé Clinic.

The event's popular speakers' series includes National Keynote Speaker, Muraly Srinarayanathas, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of 369 Global. In addition, we will have a speakers BMO and Windmill Microlending.

"Immigrants are coming to Canada, and it's our responsibility to welcome them, and help them settle in and integrate into this great country. Through the Canadian Immigrant Fair, we offer information on the three pillars of success for immigrating to Canada: careers, education and settlement," says Sanjay Agnihotri, group publisher of Canadian Immigrant, a national magazine, website and events producer that has been a guiding star for newcomers since 2004.

Register before July 5 online or register at the door. As a welcome gift, Koodo mobile will be giving out free SIM cards with a 30 day FREE trial with 7GB of data and 100 long distance calling, valued at $45 (while supplies last).

Learn more at www.canadianimmigrant.ca/careerfair/winnipeg.

About Canadian Immigrant

Canadian Immigrant is a national multimedia platform to help immigrants succeed in Canada by providing the information, inspiration and connections they need through digital, print, events and awards. We provide inspiring and informative content for newcomers looking for information on careers, education and settling in through our website, canadianimmigrant.ca, and our print magazine, strategically published four times a year. Canadian Immigrant is a division of Metroland Media Group Limited, a dynamic media company with more than 100 community and daily newspapers in print and online, as well as innovative websites including wheels.ca, goldbook.ca, flyerland.ca, Travelalerts.ca and localwork.ca.

SOURCE Metroland Media Group

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Laura Jackman, [email protected]