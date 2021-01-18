Canadian housing starts trended higher in December Français

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 239,052 units in December 2020, up from 236,334 units in November 2020. This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The national trend in housing starts increased in December 2020," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Following pandemic-induced declines in early-2020, the trend in total housing starts has registered steady gains since May 2020. Despite the on-going pandemic, these gains leave the year-end 2020 SAAR of total starts above the 2019 annual total."

Due to COVID-19, CMHC's monthly Starts and Completions Survey (SCS) for December 2020 was not conducted in the Kelowna CMA. This did not impact the overall trend direction in December. We will resume the SCS in Kelowna for January. We will continue to monitor the situation in each centre and adjust the SCS accordingly.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada excluding Kelowna CMA decreased by 12.2% in December from November. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 12.8% in December. Multiple urban starts decreased by 15.1% while single-detached urban starts decreased by 5.5%.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 22,373 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release January 2021 data on February 15 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


December
2019

December
2020

%

December
2019

December
2020

%

December
2019

December
2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

42

53

26

24

7

-71

66

60

-9

P.E.I.   

19

18

-5

88

11

-88

107

29

-73

N.S.   

159

143

-10

358

353

-1

517

496

-4

N.B.   

45

77

71

40

434

##

85

511

##

Atlantic

265

291

10

510

805

58

775

1,096

41

Qc

504

583

16

2,674

3,952

48

3,178

4,535

43

Ont.   

1,586

1,700

7

3,147

3,989

27

4,733

5,689

20

Man.   

136

174

28

226

336

49

362

510

41

Sask.   

62

137

121

130

128

-2

192

265

38

Alta.   

831

914

10

2,270

1,525

-33

3,101

2,439

-21

Prairies

1,029

1,225

19

2,626

1,989

-24

3,655

3,214

-12

B.C.   

490

536

9

2,941

2,714

-8

3,431

3,250

-5

B.C. (excluding Kelowna)

456

536

18

2,895

2,714

-6

3,351

3,250

-3

Canada (10,000+)

3,874

4,335

12

11,898

13,449

13

15,772

17,784

13

Canada (10,000+ excluding Kelowna)

3,840

4,335

13

11,852

13,449

13

15,692

17,784

13










Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

30

30

-

180

13

-93

210

43

-80

Barrie

20

34

70

0

6

##

20

40

100

Belleville

39

37

-5

32

14

-56

71

51

-28

Brantford

19

31

63

22

81

268

41

112

173

Calgary

352

402

14

1,778

438

-75

2,130

840

-61

Edmonton

338

377

12

404

1,009

150

742

1,386

87

Greater Sudbury

9

6

-33

2

8

300

11

14

27

Guelph

10

21

110

9

87

##

19

108

468

Halifax

76

75

-1

294

253

-14

370

328

-11

Hamilton

27

45

67

33

281

##

60

326

443

Kelowna

34

--

--

46

--

--

80

--

--

Kingston

40

20

-50

20

37

85

60

57

-5

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

76

63

-17

523

249

-52

599

312

-48

Lethbridge

23

28

22

8

12

50

31

40

29

London

118

153

30

90

76

-16

208

229

10

Moncton

15

18

20

23

335

##

38

353

##

Montréal

160

159

-1

1,391

2,636

90

1,551

2,795

80

Oshawa

62

67

8

217

97

-55

279

164

-41

Ottawa-Gatineau

260

262

1

594

812

37

854

1,074

26

Gatineau

39

59

51

245

248

1

284

307

8

Ottawa

221

203

-8

349

564

62

570

767

35

Peterborough

10

25

150

0

0

-

10

25

150

Québec

60

44

-27

186

397

113

246

441

79

Regina

8

47

488

20

49

145

28

96

243

Saguenay

21

22

5

4

64

##

25

86

244

St. Catharines-Niagara

88

153

74

160

79

-51

248

232

-6

Saint John

3

29

##

0

0

-

3

29

##

St. John's

30

44

47

19

6

-68

49

50

2

Saskatoon

48

83

73

102

74

-27

150

157

5

Sherbrooke

42

53

26

163

103

-37

205

156

-24

Thunder Bay

6

1

-83

0

0

-

6

1

-83

Toronto

407

429

5

1,407

2,159

53

1,814

2,588

43

Trois-Rivières

11

10

-9

36

33

-8

47

43

-9

Vancouver

208

241

16

2,070

1,912

-8

2,278

2,153

-5

Victoria

42

67

60

215

274

27

257

341

33

Windsor

60

59

-2

36

54

50

96

113

18

Winnipeg

106

136

28

181

179

-1

287

315

10

Total

2,858

3,271

14

10,265

11,827

15

13,123

15,098

15

Total (excluding Kelowna)

2,824

3,271

16

10,219

11,827

16

13,043

15,098

16

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

-- data not available

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached

All Others

Total


November
2020

December
2020

%

November
2020

December
2020

%

November
2020

December
2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

449

501

12

316

85

-73

765

586

-23

P.E.I.   

303

238

-21

684

132

-81

987

370

-63

N.S.   

1,790

1,542

-14

5,492

4,221

-23

7,282

5,763

-21

N.B.   

846

862

2

3,883

5,294

36

4,729

6,156

30

Qc  

8,033

7,736

-4

47,729

38,249

-20

55,762

45,985

-18

Ont.   

24,348

19,900

-18

57,925

48,413

-16

82,273

68,313

-17

Man.   

2,059

2,422

18

9,336

4,032

-57

11,395

6,454

-43

Sask.   

1,377

1,548

12

1,836

1,536

-16

3,213

3,084

-4

Alta.   

10,248

11,125

9

15,051

18,382

22

25,299

29,507

17

B.C.   

7,065

7,168

1

38,593

32,520

-16

45,658

39,688

-13

B.C. (excluding Kelowna)   

6,654

7,168

8

37,801

32,520

-14

44,455

39,688

-11

Canada (10,000+)

56,518

53,042

-6

180,845

152,864

-15

237,363

205,906

-13

Canada (All Areas)

72,463

68,016

-6

188,688

160,265

-15

261,152

228,279

-13

Canada (10,000+ excluding Kelowna)

56,107

53,042

-5

180,053

152,864

-15

236,160

205,906

-13

Canada (All Areas excluding Kelowna)

72,052

68,016

-6

187,896

160,265

-15

259,949

228,279

-12










Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

304

340

12

84

156

86

388

496

28

Barrie

656

502

-23

288

72

-75

944

574

-39

Belleville

484

462

-5

48

168

250

532

630

18

Brantford

1,030

696

-32

828

972

17

1,858

1,668

-10

Calgary

3,789

4,746

25

7,188

5,256

-27

10,977

10,002

-9

Edmonton

4,727

4,759

1

6,972

12,108

74

11,699

16,867

44

Greater Sudbury

141

106

-25

216

96

-56

357

202

-43

Guelph

311

328

5

204

1,044

412

515

1,372

166

Halifax

1,311

901

-31

4,812

3,036

-37

6,123

3,937

-36

Hamilton

956

882

-8

1,548

3,372

118

2,504

4,254

70

Kelowna

411

--

--

792

--

--

1,203

--

--

Kingston

486

251

-48

696

444

-36

1,182

695

-41

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,080

700

-35

1,080

2,988

177

2,160

3,688

71

Lethbridge

331

298

-10

108

144

33

439

442

1

London

2,179

1,969

-10

12,900

912

-93

15,079

2,881

-81

Moncton

227

306

35

2,124

4,020

89

2,351

4,326

84

Montréal

2,854

2,382

-17

33,329

31,490

-6

36,183

33,872

-6

Oshawa

1,128

823

-27

1,524

1,164

-24

2,652

1,987

-25

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,940

3,050

-23

13,560

9,744

-28

17,500

12,794

-27

Gatineau

756

598

-21

4,188

2,976

-29

4,944

3,574

-28

Ottawa

3,184

2,452

-23

9,372

6,768

-28

12,556

9,220

-27

Peterborough

552

334

-39

0

0

-

552

334

-39

Québec

757

633

-16

4,452

4,764

7

5,209

5,397

4

Regina

441

510

16

1,020

588

-42

1,461

1,098

-25

Saguenay

298

247

-17

288

768

167

586

1,015

73

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,292

1,669

29

1,068

948

-11

2,360

2,617

11

Saint John

259

336

30

792

0

-100

1,051

336

-68

St. John's

344

408

19

324

72

-78

668

480

-28

Saskatoon

773

930

20

744

888

19

1,517

1,818

20

Sherbrooke

286

509

78

1,272

1,236

-3

1,558

1,745

12

Thunder Bay

255

20

-92

0

0

-

255

20

-92

Toronto

5,743

5,140

-10

28,692

25,908

-10

34,435

31,048

-10

Trois-Rivières

241

158

-34

612

396

-35

853

554

-35

Vancouver

3,016

3,243

8

30,036

22,944

-24

33,052

26,187

-21

Victoria

706

1,042

48

2,052

3,288

60

2,758

4,330

57

Windsor

813

746

-8

2,004

648

-68

2,817

1,394

-51

Winnipeg

1,755

1,930

10

6,480

2,148

-67

8,235

4,078

-50

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. 

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

-- data not available

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, [email protected]

