"The national trend in housing starts increased in December 2020," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Following pandemic-induced declines in early-2020, the trend in total housing starts has registered steady gains since May 2020. Despite the on-going pandemic, these gains leave the year-end 2020 SAAR of total starts above the 2019 annual total."

Due to COVID-19, CMHC's monthly Starts and Completions Survey (SCS) for December 2020 was not conducted in the Kelowna CMA. This did not impact the overall trend direction in December. We will resume the SCS in Kelowna for January. We will continue to monitor the situation in each centre and adjust the SCS accordingly.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada excluding Kelowna CMA decreased by 12.2% in December from November. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 12.8% in December. Multiple urban starts decreased by 15.1% while single-detached urban starts decreased by 5.5%.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 22,373 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release January 2021 data on February 15 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.



Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



December

2019 December

2020 % December

2019 December

2020 % December

2019 December

2020 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L. 42 53 26 24 7 -71 66 60 -9 P.E.I. 19 18 -5 88 11 -88 107 29 -73 N.S. 159 143 -10 358 353 -1 517 496 -4 N.B. 45 77 71 40 434 ## 85 511 ## Atlantic 265 291 10 510 805 58 775 1,096 41 Qc 504 583 16 2,674 3,952 48 3,178 4,535 43 Ont. 1,586 1,700 7 3,147 3,989 27 4,733 5,689 20 Man. 136 174 28 226 336 49 362 510 41 Sask. 62 137 121 130 128 -2 192 265 38 Alta. 831 914 10 2,270 1,525 -33 3,101 2,439 -21 Prairies 1,029 1,225 19 2,626 1,989 -24 3,655 3,214 -12 B.C. 490 536 9 2,941 2,714 -8 3,431 3,250 -5 B.C. (excluding Kelowna) 456 536 18 2,895 2,714 -6 3,351 3,250 -3 Canada (10,000+) 3,874 4,335 12 11,898 13,449 13 15,772 17,784 13 Canada (10,000+ excluding Kelowna) 3,840 4,335 13 11,852 13,449 13 15,692 17,784 13



















Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 30 30 - 180 13 -93 210 43 -80 Barrie 20 34 70 0 6 ## 20 40 100 Belleville 39 37 -5 32 14 -56 71 51 -28 Brantford 19 31 63 22 81 268 41 112 173 Calgary 352 402 14 1,778 438 -75 2,130 840 -61 Edmonton 338 377 12 404 1,009 150 742 1,386 87 Greater Sudbury 9 6 -33 2 8 300 11 14 27 Guelph 10 21 110 9 87 ## 19 108 468 Halifax 76 75 -1 294 253 -14 370 328 -11 Hamilton 27 45 67 33 281 ## 60 326 443 Kelowna 34 -- -- 46 -- -- 80 -- -- Kingston 40 20 -50 20 37 85 60 57 -5 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 76 63 -17 523 249 -52 599 312 -48 Lethbridge 23 28 22 8 12 50 31 40 29 London 118 153 30 90 76 -16 208 229 10 Moncton 15 18 20 23 335 ## 38 353 ## Montréal 160 159 -1 1,391 2,636 90 1,551 2,795 80 Oshawa 62 67 8 217 97 -55 279 164 -41 Ottawa-Gatineau 260 262 1 594 812 37 854 1,074 26 Gatineau 39 59 51 245 248 1 284 307 8 Ottawa 221 203 -8 349 564 62 570 767 35 Peterborough 10 25 150 0 0 - 10 25 150 Québec 60 44 -27 186 397 113 246 441 79 Regina 8 47 488 20 49 145 28 96 243 Saguenay 21 22 5 4 64 ## 25 86 244 St. Catharines-Niagara 88 153 74 160 79 -51 248 232 -6 Saint John 3 29 ## 0 0 - 3 29 ## St. John's 30 44 47 19 6 -68 49 50 2 Saskatoon 48 83 73 102 74 -27 150 157 5 Sherbrooke 42 53 26 163 103 -37 205 156 -24 Thunder Bay 6 1 -83 0 0 - 6 1 -83 Toronto 407 429 5 1,407 2,159 53 1,814 2,588 43 Trois-Rivières 11 10 -9 36 33 -8 47 43 -9 Vancouver 208 241 16 2,070 1,912 -8 2,278 2,153 -5 Victoria 42 67 60 215 274 27 257 341 33 Windsor 60 59 -2 36 54 50 96 113 18 Winnipeg 106 136 28 181 179 -1 287 315 10 Total 2,858 3,271 14 10,265 11,827 15 13,123 15,098 15 Total (excluding Kelowna) 2,824 3,271 16 10,219 11,827 16 13,043 15,098 16 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value -- data not available



Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached All Others Total



November

2020 December

2020 % November

2020 December

2020 % November

2020 December

2020 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L. 449 501 12 316 85 -73 765 586 -23 P.E.I. 303 238 -21 684 132 -81 987 370 -63 N.S. 1,790 1,542 -14 5,492 4,221 -23 7,282 5,763 -21 N.B. 846 862 2 3,883 5,294 36 4,729 6,156 30 Qc 8,033 7,736 -4 47,729 38,249 -20 55,762 45,985 -18 Ont. 24,348 19,900 -18 57,925 48,413 -16 82,273 68,313 -17 Man. 2,059 2,422 18 9,336 4,032 -57 11,395 6,454 -43 Sask. 1,377 1,548 12 1,836 1,536 -16 3,213 3,084 -4 Alta. 10,248 11,125 9 15,051 18,382 22 25,299 29,507 17 B.C. 7,065 7,168 1 38,593 32,520 -16 45,658 39,688 -13 B.C. (excluding Kelowna) 6,654 7,168 8 37,801 32,520 -14 44,455 39,688 -11 Canada (10,000+) 56,518 53,042 -6 180,845 152,864 -15 237,363 205,906 -13 Canada (All Areas) 72,463 68,016 -6 188,688 160,265 -15 261,152 228,279 -13 Canada (10,000+ excluding Kelowna) 56,107 53,042 -5 180,053 152,864 -15 236,160 205,906 -13 Canada (All Areas excluding Kelowna) 72,052 68,016 -6 187,896 160,265 -15 259,949 228,279 -12



















Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 304 340 12 84 156 86 388 496 28 Barrie 656 502 -23 288 72 -75 944 574 -39 Belleville 484 462 -5 48 168 250 532 630 18 Brantford 1,030 696 -32 828 972 17 1,858 1,668 -10 Calgary 3,789 4,746 25 7,188 5,256 -27 10,977 10,002 -9 Edmonton 4,727 4,759 1 6,972 12,108 74 11,699 16,867 44 Greater Sudbury 141 106 -25 216 96 -56 357 202 -43 Guelph 311 328 5 204 1,044 412 515 1,372 166 Halifax 1,311 901 -31 4,812 3,036 -37 6,123 3,937 -36 Hamilton 956 882 -8 1,548 3,372 118 2,504 4,254 70 Kelowna 411 -- -- 792 -- -- 1,203 -- -- Kingston 486 251 -48 696 444 -36 1,182 695 -41 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 1,080 700 -35 1,080 2,988 177 2,160 3,688 71 Lethbridge 331 298 -10 108 144 33 439 442 1 London 2,179 1,969 -10 12,900 912 -93 15,079 2,881 -81 Moncton 227 306 35 2,124 4,020 89 2,351 4,326 84 Montréal 2,854 2,382 -17 33,329 31,490 -6 36,183 33,872 -6 Oshawa 1,128 823 -27 1,524 1,164 -24 2,652 1,987 -25 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,940 3,050 -23 13,560 9,744 -28 17,500 12,794 -27 Gatineau 756 598 -21 4,188 2,976 -29 4,944 3,574 -28 Ottawa 3,184 2,452 -23 9,372 6,768 -28 12,556 9,220 -27 Peterborough 552 334 -39 0 0 - 552 334 -39 Québec 757 633 -16 4,452 4,764 7 5,209 5,397 4 Regina 441 510 16 1,020 588 -42 1,461 1,098 -25 Saguenay 298 247 -17 288 768 167 586 1,015 73 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,292 1,669 29 1,068 948 -11 2,360 2,617 11 Saint John 259 336 30 792 0 -100 1,051 336 -68 St. John's 344 408 19 324 72 -78 668 480 -28 Saskatoon 773 930 20 744 888 19 1,517 1,818 20 Sherbrooke 286 509 78 1,272 1,236 -3 1,558 1,745 12 Thunder Bay 255 20 -92 0 0 - 255 20 -92 Toronto 5,743 5,140 -10 28,692 25,908 -10 34,435 31,048 -10 Trois-Rivières 241 158 -34 612 396 -35 853 554 -35 Vancouver 3,016 3,243 8 30,036 22,944 -24 33,052 26,187 -21 Victoria 706 1,042 48 2,052 3,288 60 2,758 4,330 57 Windsor 813 746 -8 2,004 648 -68 2,817 1,394 -51 Winnipeg 1,755 1,930 10 6,480 2,148 -67 8,235 4,078 -50 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value -- data not available

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

