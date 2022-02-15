Canadian housing starts trend lower in January Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Feb 15, 2022, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 254,133 units in January, down from 261,352 units in December, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Housing Starts in Canada -All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
"On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains historically high; however, the six-month trend in housing starts was lower from December to January," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. "For SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas, single-detached starts were higher, while multi-family starts declined in January. Among Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, Montreal was the only market to post growth in total SAAR starts in January, due to higher single-detached and multi-family starts."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in January was 230,754 units, a decrease of 3% from 238,405 units in December. The SAAR of total urban starts decreased by 5% to 204,428 units in January. Multiple urban starts decreased by 9% to 144,332 units, while single-detached urban starts increased by 7% to 60,096 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 26,326 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the February data on March 15 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




January

2021

January

2022

%

January

 2021

January

2022

%

January

2021

January

2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

23

41

78

14

2

-86

37

43

16

P.E.I.   


30

6

-80

16

7

-56

46

13

-72

N.S.   


144

100

-31

330

451

37

474

551

16

N.B.   


34

25

-26

103

69

-33

137

94

-31

Atlantic

231

172

-26

463

529

14

694

701

1

Qc

587

378

-36

3,922

3,284

-16

4,509

3,662

-19

Ont.   


1,457

1,307

-10

4,848

2,365

-51

6,305

3,672

-42

Man.   


130

135

4

542

427

-21

672

562

-16

Sask.   


71

61

-14

244

61

-75

315

122

-61

Alta.   


816

575

-30

1,250

1,200

-4

2,066

1,775

-14

Prairies

1,017

771

-24

2,036

1,688

-17

3,053

2,459

-19

B.C.   


614

407

-34

1,946

2,319

19

2,560

2,726

6

Canada (10,000+)

3,906

3,035

-22

13,215

10,185

-23

17,121

13,220

-23

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

21

6

-71

53

161

204

74

167

126

Barrie

31

54

74

221

23

-90

252

77

-69

Belleville

7

12

71

14

6

-57

21

18

-14

Brantford

13

34

162

150

0

-100

163

34

-79

Calgary

344

258

-25

778

303

-61

1,122

561

-50

Edmonton

369

227

-38

433

682

58

802

909

13

Greater Sudbury

9

4

-56

0

1

##

9

5

-44

Guelph

15

14

-7

2

12

##

17

26

53

Halifax

88

52

-41

291

422

45

379

474

25

Hamilton

73

41

-44

116

85

-27

189

126

-33

Kelowna

46

40

-13

31

47

52

77

87

13

Kingston

7

29

314

106

0

-100

113

29

-74

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

64

28

-56

779

79

-90

843

107

-87

Lethbridge

23

10

-57

8

145

##

31

155

400

London

161

92

-43

34

266

##

195

358

84

Moncton

4

6

50

98

20

-80

102

26

-75

Montréal

231

87

-62

2,322

1,918

-17

2,553

2,005

-21

Oshawa

65

36

-45

33

31

-6

98

67

-32

Ottawa-Gatineau

218

171

-22

443

469

6

661

640

-3

  Gatineau

86

60

-30

125

221

77

211

281

33

  Ottawa

132

111

-16

318

248

-22

450

359

-20

Peterborough

19

11

-42

0

0

-

19

11

-42

Québec

80

57

-29

916

545

-41

996

602

-40

Regina

20

31

55

30

30

-

50

61

22

Saguenay

24

18

-25

30

44

47

54

62

15

St. Catharines-Niagara

58

35

-40

113

115

2

171

150

-12

Saint John

17

4

-76

2

48

##

19

52

174

St. John's

22

39

77

8

2

-75

30

41

37

Saskatoon

50

27

-46

214

29

-86

264

56

-79

Sherbrooke

28

27

-4

82

130

59

110

157

43

Thunder Bay

1

2

100

0

0

-

1

2

100

Toronto

338

478

41

2,573

1,165

-55

2,911

1,643

-44

Trois-Rivières

12

17

42

29

14

-52

41

31

-24

Vancouver

211

164

-22

1,183

1,616

37

1,394

1,780

28

Victoria

73

54

-26

143

232

62

216

286

32

Windsor

21

34

62

115

67

-42

136

101

-26

Winnipeg

103

119

16

515

371

-28

618

490

-21

Total

2,866

2,318

-19

11,865

9,078

-23

14,731

11,396

-23

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey





Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


December 2021

January 2022

%

December 2021

January 2022

%

December 2021

January 2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)









N.L.

515

914

77

298

47

-84

813

961

18

P.E.I.   


260

210

-19

228

84

-63

488

294

-40

N.S.   


1,569

1,415

-10

7,266

5,439

-25

8,835

6,854

-22

N.B.   


837

827

-1

3,178

880

-72

4,015

1,707

-57

Qc  


4,507

13,019

189

37,997

54,113

42

42,504

67,132

58

Ont.   


22,325

24,383

9

44,315

34,759

-22

66,640

59,142

-11

Man.   


2,545

2,225

-13

4,488

5,124

14

7,033

7,349

4

Sask.   


1,225

1,107

-10

1,536

732

-52

2,761

1,839

-33

Alta.   


13,104

8,790

-33

16,718

15,004

-10

29,822

23,794

-20

B.C.   


9,402

7,206

-23

42,274

28,150

-33

51,676

35,356

-32

Canada (10,000+)

56,289

60,096

7

158,298

144,332

-9

214,587

204,428

-5

Canada (All Areas)

72,111

78,515

9

166,295

152,238

-8

238,405

230,754

-3

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

212

114

-46

1,980

1,932

-2

2,192

2,046

-7

Barrie

1,194

1,169

-2

744

276

-63

1,938

1,445

-25

Belleville

309

275

-11

96

72

-25

405

347

-14

Brantford

2,492

1,250

-50

24

0

-100

2,516

1,250

-50

Calgary

5,382

3,910

-27

8,184

3,636

-56

13,566

7,546

-44

Edmonton

5,424

3,592

-34

7,380

8,184

11

12,804

11,776

-8

Greater Sudbury

135

176

30

48

12

-75

183

188

3

Guelph

129

239

85

384

144

-63

513

383

-25

Halifax

974

696

-29

5,940

5,064

-15

6,914

5,760

-17

Hamilton

707

557

-21

3,132

1,020

-67

3,839

1,577

-59

Kelowna

1,188

924

-22

5,484

564

-90

6,672

1,488

-78

Kingston

393

887

126

204

0

-100

597

887

49

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

902

466

-48

5,388

948

-82

6,290

1,414

-78

Lethbridge

299

184

-38

192

1,740

##

491

1,924

292

London

1,933

1,952

1

1,272

3,192

151

3,205

5,144

60

Moncton

262

357

36

1,692

240

-86

1,954

597

-69

Montréal

1,678

2,525

50

21,099

23,931

13

22,777

26,456

16

Oshawa

590

852

44

228

372

63

818

1,224

50

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,935

4,025

37

2,040

5,628

176

4,975

9,653

94

  Gatineau

176

1,020

480

132

2,652

##

308

3,672

##

  Ottawa

2,759

3,005

9

1,908

2,976

56

4,667

5,981

28

Peterborough

436

285

-35

0

0

-

436

285

-35

Québec

764

1,628

113

7,260

6,540

-10

8,024

8,168

2

Regina

382

395

3

672

360

-46

1,054

755

-28

Saguenay

118

560

375

360

528

47

478

1,088

128

St. Catharines-Niagara

790

686

-13

1,212

1,380

14

2,002

2,066

3

Saint John

281

120

-57

720

576

-20

1,001

696

-30

St. John's

481

686

43

288

24

-92

769

710

-8

Saskatoon

990

538

-46

768

348

-55

1,758

886

-50

Sherbrooke

192

732

281

3,120

1,560

-50

3,312

2,292

-31

Thunder Bay

156

154

-1

0

0

-

156

154

-1

Toronto

6,493

7,734

19

23,328

13,980

-40

29,821

21,714

-27

Trois-Rivières

234

394

68

1,572

168

-89

1,806

562

-69

Vancouver

3,033

2,800

-8

23,556

19,392

-18

26,589

22,192

-17

Victoria

1,280

892

-30

6,540

2,784

-57

7,820

3,676

-53

Windsor

374

808

116

864

804

-7

1,238

1,612

30

Winnipeg

2,107

1,876

-11

3,996

4,452

11

6,103

6,328

4

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.







Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey






