Canadian housing starts trend lower in December

Jan 18, 2022, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 260,567 units in December, down from 267,606 units in November, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
"The six-month trend in housing starts was lower from November to December, but remains at very high levels," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "For SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas, both single-detached and multi-family starts decreased in December. On a positive note, actual urban housing starts were 21% higher in 2021, adding much needed supply. The increase was driven by higher single-detached (28%) and multi-family (19%) starts and was mainly due to recovery following COVID-19 shutdown measures in 2020."

On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains high in historical terms. Among Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Vancouver was the only market to post growth in total SAAR starts in December, due to higher single-detached and multi-family starts.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 236,106 units in December, a decrease of 22% from 303,813 units in November. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 24% in December to 212,918 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 29% to 157,687 units in December, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 4% to 55,231 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 23,188 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the January data on February 15 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




December 2020

December 2021

%

December 2020

December 2021

%

December 2020

December 2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

53

56

6

7

24

243

60

80

33

P.E.I.   


18

19

6

11

19

73

29

38

31

N.S.   


143

149

4

353

607

72

496

756

52

N.B.   


77

79

3

434

266

-39

511

345

-32

Atlantic

291

303

4

805

916

14

1,096

1,219

11

Qc

583

344

-41

3,952

3,274

-17

4,535

3,618

-20

Ont.   


1,700

1,870

10

3,989

3,576

-10

5,689

5,446

-4

Man.   


174

187

7

336

374

11

510

561

10

Sask.   


137

125

-9

128

128

-

265

253

-5

Alta.   


914

1,104

21

1,525

1,398

-8

2,439

2,502

3

Prairies

1,225

1,416

16

1,989

1,900

-4

3,214

3,316

3

B.C.   


536

679

27

2,714

3,519

30

3,250

4,198

29

Canada (10,000+)

4,335

4,612

6

13,449

13,185

-2

17,784

17,797

0

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

30

18

-40

13

165

##

43

183

326

Barrie

34

90

165

6

62

##

40

152

280

Belleville

37

25

-32

14

8

-43

51

33

-35

Brantford

31

153

394

81

2

-98

112

155

38

Calgary

402

473

18

438

682

56

840

1,155

38

Edmonton

377

445

18

1,009

615

-39

1,386

1,060

-24

Greater Sudbury

6

8

33

8

4

-50

14

12

-14

Guelph

21

8

-62

87

32

-63

108

40

-63

Halifax

75

86

15

253

495

96

328

581

77

Hamilton

45

41

-9

281

261

-7

326

302

-7

Kelowna

0

106

##

0

457

##

0

563

##

Kingston

20

28

40

37

17

-54

57

45

-21

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

63

78

24

249

449

80

312

527

69

Lethbridge

28

27

-4

12

16

33

40

43

8

London

153

159

4

76

106

39

229

265

16

Moncton

18

17

-6

335

141

-58

353

158

-55

Montréal

159

104

-35

2,636

1,756

-33

2,795

1,860

-33

Oshawa

67

33

-51

97

19

-80

164

52

-68

Ottawa-Gatineau

262

223

-15

812

170

-79

1,074

393

-63

Gatineau

59

17

-71

248

11

-96

307

28

-91

Ottawa

203

206

1

564

159

-72

767

365

-52

Peterborough

25

39

56

0

0

-

25

39

56

Québec

44

50

14

397

605

52

441

655

49

Regina

47

33

-30

49

56

14

96

89

-7

Saguenay

22

10

-55

64

30

-53

86

40

-53

St. Catharines-Niagara

153

62

-59

79

101

28

232

163

-30

Saint John

29

28

-3

0

60

##

29

88

203

St. John's

44

52

18

6

24

300

50

76

52

Saskatoon

83

85

2

74

64

-14

157

149

-5

Sherbrooke

53

17

-68

103

260

152

156

277

78

Thunder Bay

1

11

##

0

0

-

1

11

##

Toronto

429

461

7

2,159

1,944

-10

2,588

2,405

-7

Trois-Rivières

10

12

20

33

131

297

43

143

233

Vancouver

241

222

-8

1,912

1,963

3

2,153

2,185

1

Victoria

67

92

37

274

545

99

341

637

87

Windsor

59

32

-46

54

72

33

113

104

-8

Winnipeg

136

149

10

179

333

86

315

482

53

Total

3,271

3,477

6

11,827

11,645

-2

15,098

15,122

0

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.


















Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC







## not calculable / extreme value







Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


November 2021

December 2021

%

November 2021

December 2021

%

November 2021

December 2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)









N.L.

332

496

49

12

309

##

344

805

134

P.E.I.   


383

264

-31

588

228

-61

971

492

-49

N.S.   


1,473

1,610

9

5,418

7,268

34

6,891

8,878

29

N.B.   


690

829

20

3,922

3,193

-19

4,612

4,022

-13

Qc  


7,466

4,523

-39

48,789

37,470

-23

56,255

41,993

-25

Ont.   


24,291

22,076

-9

101,089

44,211

-56

125,380

66,287

-47

Man.   


2,622

2,580

-2

3,204

4,488

40

5,826

7,068

21

Sask.   


1,009

1,229

22

2,472

1,536

-38

3,481

2,765

-21

Alta.   


12,130

12,887

6

28,093

16,730

-40

40,223

29,617

-26

B.C.   


7,252

8,737

20

28,563

42,254

48

35,815

50,991

42

Canada (10,000+)

57,648

55,231

-4

222,150

157,687

-29

279,798

212,918

-24

Canada (All Areas)

73,324

70,826

-3

230,488

165,282

-28

303,813

236,106

-22

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

372

215

-42

288

1,980

##

660

2,195

233

Barrie

853

1,193

40

1,416

744

-47

2,269

1,937

-15

Belleville

275

310

13

108

96

-11

383

406

6

Brantford

1,797

2,517

40

2,688

24

-99

4,485

2,541

-43

Calgary

5,071

5,420

7

20,892

8,184

-61

25,963

13,604

-48

Edmonton

5,086

5,509

8

6,336

7,380

16

11,422

12,889

13

Greater Sudbury

150

134

-11

144

48

-67

294

182

-38

Guelph

213

124

-42

216

384

78

429

508

18

Halifax

993

1,064

7

4,512

5,940

32

5,505

7,004

27

Hamilton

363

723

99

6,168

3,132

-49

6,531

3,855

-41

Kelowna

1,187

1,210

2

3,576

5,484

53

4,763

6,694

41

Kingston

367

361

-2

6,408

204

-97

6,775

565

-92

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

608

854

40

2,616

5,388

106

3,224

6,242

94

Lethbridge

367

309

-16

264

192

-27

631

501

-21

London

1,934

1,918

-1

1,560

1,272

-18

3,494

3,190

-9

Moncton

147

251

71

3,120

1,692

-46

3,267

1,943

-41

Montréal

2,470

1,681

-32

33,742

21,067

-38

36,212

22,748

-37

Oshawa

715

571

-20

1,488

228

-85

2,203

799

-64

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,883

2,968

-24

14,616

2,040

-86

18,499

5,008

-73

  Gatineau

872

186

-79

1,524

132

-91

2,396

318

-87

  Ottawa

3,011

2,782

-8

13,092

1,908

-85

16,103

4,690

-71

Peterborough

337

437

30

0

0

-

337

437

30

Québec

940

783

-17

8,976

7,260

-19

9,916

8,043

-19

Regina

284

385

36

1,692

672

-60

1,976

1,057

-47

Saguenay

313

122

-61

624

360

-42

937

482

-49

St. Catharines-Niagara

896

827

-8

1,740

1,212

-30

2,636

2,039

-23

Saint John

171

294

72

0

720

##

171

1,014

493

St. John's

290

467

61

12

288

##

302

755

150

Saskatoon

593

962

62

660

768

16

1,253

1,730

38

Sherbrooke

439

171

-61

2,328

3,120

34

2,767

3,291

19

Thunder Bay

135

151

12

48

0

-100

183

151

-17

Toronto

7,687

6,309

-18

63,024

23,328

-63

70,711

29,637

-58

Trois-Rivières

300

228

-24

1,368

1,572

15

1,668

1,800

8

Vancouver

2,816

3,074

9

16,128

23,556

46

18,944

26,630

41

Victoria

492

1,261

156

3,708

6,540

76

4,200

7,801

86

Windsor

439

369

-16

1,428

864

-39

1,867

1,233

-34

Winnipeg

2,211

2,143

-3

2,532

3,996

58

4,743

6,139

29

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.








Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC








## not calculable / extreme value










