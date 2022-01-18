Canadian housing starts trend lower in December

"The six-month trend in housing starts was lower from November to December, but remains at very high levels," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "For SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas, both single-detached and multi-family starts decreased in December. On a positive note, actual urban housing starts were 21% higher in 2021, adding much needed supply. The increase was driven by higher single-detached (28%) and multi-family (19%) starts and was mainly due to recovery following COVID-19 shutdown measures in 2020."

On a trend and monthly SAAR basis, the level of housing starts activity in Canada remains high in historical terms. Among Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Vancouver was the only market to post growth in total SAAR starts in December, due to higher single-detached and multi-family starts.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 236,106 units in December, a decrease of 22% from 303,813 units in November. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 24% in December to 212,918 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 29% to 157,687 units in December, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 4% to 55,231 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 23,188 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the January data on February 15 at 8:15 AM ET.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







December 2020 December 2021 % December 2020 December 2021 % December 2020 December 2021 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

53 56 6 7 24 243 60 80 33 P.E.I.

18 19 6 11 19 73 29 38 31 N.S.

143 149 4 353 607 72 496 756 52 N.B.

77 79 3 434 266 -39 511 345 -32 Atlantic

291 303 4 805 916 14 1,096 1,219 11 Qc

583 344 -41 3,952 3,274 -17 4,535 3,618 -20 Ont.

1,700 1,870 10 3,989 3,576 -10 5,689 5,446 -4 Man.

174 187 7 336 374 11 510 561 10 Sask.

137 125 -9 128 128 - 265 253 -5 Alta.

914 1,104 21 1,525 1,398 -8 2,439 2,502 3 Prairies

1,225 1,416 16 1,989 1,900 -4 3,214 3,316 3 B.C.

536 679 27 2,714 3,519 30 3,250 4,198 29 Canada (10,000+) 4,335 4,612 6 13,449 13,185 -2 17,784 17,797 0 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 30 18 -40 13 165 ## 43 183 326 Barrie

34 90 165 6 62 ## 40 152 280 Belleville

37 25 -32 14 8 -43 51 33 -35 Brantford

31 153 394 81 2 -98 112 155 38 Calgary

402 473 18 438 682 56 840 1,155 38 Edmonton

377 445 18 1,009 615 -39 1,386 1,060 -24 Greater Sudbury 6 8 33 8 4 -50 14 12 -14 Guelph

21 8 -62 87 32 -63 108 40 -63 Halifax

75 86 15 253 495 96 328 581 77 Hamilton

45 41 -9 281 261 -7 326 302 -7 Kelowna

0 106 ## 0 457 ## 0 563 ## Kingston

20 28 40 37 17 -54 57 45 -21 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 63 78 24 249 449 80 312 527 69 Lethbridge

28 27 -4 12 16 33 40 43 8 London

153 159 4 76 106 39 229 265 16 Moncton

18 17 -6 335 141 -58 353 158 -55 Montréal

159 104 -35 2,636 1,756 -33 2,795 1,860 -33 Oshawa

67 33 -51 97 19 -80 164 52 -68 Ottawa-Gatineau 262 223 -15 812 170 -79 1,074 393 -63 Gatineau

59 17 -71 248 11 -96 307 28 -91 Ottawa

203 206 1 564 159 -72 767 365 -52 Peterborough

25 39 56 0 0 - 25 39 56 Québec

44 50 14 397 605 52 441 655 49 Regina

47 33 -30 49 56 14 96 89 -7 Saguenay

22 10 -55 64 30 -53 86 40 -53 St. Catharines-Niagara 153 62 -59 79 101 28 232 163 -30 Saint John

29 28 -3 0 60 ## 29 88 203 St. John's

44 52 18 6 24 300 50 76 52 Saskatoon

83 85 2 74 64 -14 157 149 -5 Sherbrooke

53 17 -68 103 260 152 156 277 78 Thunder Bay

1 11 ## 0 0 - 1 11 ## Toronto

429 461 7 2,159 1,944 -10 2,588 2,405 -7 Trois-Rivières

10 12 20 33 131 297 43 143 233 Vancouver

241 222 -8 1,912 1,963 3 2,153 2,185 1 Victoria

67 92 37 274 545 99 341 637 87 Windsor

59 32 -46 54 72 33 113 104 -8 Winnipeg

136 149 10 179 333 86 315 482 53 Total

3,271 3,477 6 11,827 11,645 -2 15,098 15,122 0 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.





































Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)





Single-Detached All Others Total





November 2021 December 2021 % November 2021 December 2021 % November 2021 December 2021 %

Provinces (10,000+)



















N.L.

332 496 49 12 309 ## 344 805 134

P.E.I.

383 264 -31 588 228 -61 971 492 -49

N.S.

1,473 1,610 9 5,418 7,268 34 6,891 8,878 29

N.B.

690 829 20 3,922 3,193 -19 4,612 4,022 -13

Qc

7,466 4,523 -39 48,789 37,470 -23 56,255 41,993 -25

Ont.

24,291 22,076 -9 101,089 44,211 -56 125,380 66,287 -47

Man.

2,622 2,580 -2 3,204 4,488 40 5,826 7,068 21

Sask.

1,009 1,229 22 2,472 1,536 -38 3,481 2,765 -21

Alta.

12,130 12,887 6 28,093 16,730 -40 40,223 29,617 -26

B.C.

7,252 8,737 20 28,563 42,254 48 35,815 50,991 42

Canada (10,000+) 57,648 55,231 -4 222,150 157,687 -29 279,798 212,918 -24

Canada (All Areas) 73,324 70,826 -3 230,488 165,282 -28 303,813 236,106 -22

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission 372 215 -42 288 1,980 ## 660 2,195 233

Barrie

853 1,193 40 1,416 744 -47 2,269 1,937 -15

Belleville

275 310 13 108 96 -11 383 406 6

Brantford

1,797 2,517 40 2,688 24 -99 4,485 2,541 -43

Calgary

5,071 5,420 7 20,892 8,184 -61 25,963 13,604 -48

Edmonton

5,086 5,509 8 6,336 7,380 16 11,422 12,889 13

Greater Sudbury 150 134 -11 144 48 -67 294 182 -38

Guelph

213 124 -42 216 384 78 429 508 18

Halifax

993 1,064 7 4,512 5,940 32 5,505 7,004 27

Hamilton

363 723 99 6,168 3,132 -49 6,531 3,855 -41

Kelowna

1,187 1,210 2 3,576 5,484 53 4,763 6,694 41

Kingston

367 361 -2 6,408 204 -97 6,775 565 -92

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 608 854 40 2,616 5,388 106 3,224 6,242 94

Lethbridge

367 309 -16 264 192 -27 631 501 -21

London

1,934 1,918 -1 1,560 1,272 -18 3,494 3,190 -9

Moncton

147 251 71 3,120 1,692 -46 3,267 1,943 -41

Montréal

2,470 1,681 -32 33,742 21,067 -38 36,212 22,748 -37

Oshawa

715 571 -20 1,488 228 -85 2,203 799 -64

Ottawa-Gatineau 3,883 2,968 -24 14,616 2,040 -86 18,499 5,008 -73

Gatineau

872 186 -79 1,524 132 -91 2,396 318 -87

Ottawa

3,011 2,782 -8 13,092 1,908 -85 16,103 4,690 -71

Peterborough 337 437 30 0 0 - 337 437 30

Québec

940 783 -17 8,976 7,260 -19 9,916 8,043 -19

Regina

284 385 36 1,692 672 -60 1,976 1,057 -47

Saguenay

313 122 -61 624 360 -42 937 482 -49

St. Catharines-Niagara 896 827 -8 1,740 1,212 -30 2,636 2,039 -23

Saint John

171 294 72 0 720 ## 171 1,014 493

St. John's

290 467 61 12 288 ## 302 755 150

Saskatoon

593 962 62 660 768 16 1,253 1,730 38

Sherbrooke

439 171 -61 2,328 3,120 34 2,767 3,291 19

Thunder Bay 135 151 12 48 0 -100 183 151 -17

Toronto

7,687 6,309 -18 63,024 23,328 -63 70,711 29,637 -58

Trois-Rivières 300 228 -24 1,368 1,572 15 1,668 1,800 8

Vancouver

2,816 3,074 9 16,128 23,556 46 18,944 26,630 41

Victoria

492 1,261 156 3,708 6,540 76 4,200 7,801 86

Windsor

439 369 -16 1,428 864 -39 1,867 1,233 -34

Winnipeg

2,211 2,143 -3 2,532 3,996 58 4,743 6,139 29

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

















