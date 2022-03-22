Canadian Home Inspectors come together to educate and advocate for Canadians' rights to a home inspection given the current state of the real estate market

"Canadians are making one of the biggest financial commitments of their lives without the information they need to make an informed decision. This creates huge financial risk with unforeseen problems lurking," said Alan Carson, CEO of Carson Dunlop. "From wet basements, mould in attics, and structural problems, to unsafe electrical systems, obsolete HVAC or plumbing systems, and worn-out roofs - the list goes on."

Many homebuyers have put all their funds - and perhaps their parents' savings - into down payments, and may not have the resources to handle unexpected repairs. This lack of transparency creates an unfair and unacceptable situation for Canadians, as homebuyers should know exactly what they are buying by way of a professional home inspection.

"Even items like collectible sneakers and artwork are authenticated before resale - so, how is it possible that Canadians are privy to more protection for these items than when buying a resale home?" said Rick Mayuk, Regional Owner, A Buyer's Choice Home Inspections. "Homebuyers are being denied the basic due diligence afforded by a professional home inspection."

The federal government is aligned with protecting Canadians by way of the Home Buyers' Bill of Rights , which commits to, "Establishing a legal right to a home inspection to make sure that buyers have the peace of mind that their investment is sound."

"Those selling their homes would also benefit from a pre-listing home inspection by making the report available to serious, well-informed prospective buyers that protect both sellers and real estate agents from lawsuits by unhappy buyers in the case of necessary and costly repairs," said Leigh Gate, Owner, Home Advantage Property Inspections, and President, Ontario Association of Home Inspectors (OAHI). "Home sellers who complete pre-listing home inspections create a level playing field for all parties, ensuring transparency in a significant transaction."

CHIC is currently comprised of seven home inspection associations and companies who are collectively on a mission to help Canadian home buyers and sellers make well-informed decisions:

You can learn more about how to select a home inspector here .

Selecting a Professional Home Inspector

Choose a home inspector who is a member of a professional organization, has good reviews, and is experienced. Ask to see a sample report, and to speak with past clients.

About Canadian Home Inspectors for Consumers

The Canadian Home Inspectors for Consumers (CHIC) is a group comprised of home inspection associations and companies across Canada with the common goal of protecting Canadians at risk of missing out on a home inspection due to the current state of the real estate market.

