Canadian hip-hop artist Noyz launches debut book with an accompanying EP this November
Nov 24, 2020, 11:30 ET
BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Amrit Singh, best known as the rapper, producer, and spoken word artist Noyz, adds author to his credentials with the release of his highly anticipated book Keep Moving On: The Migration of a Punjabi Sikh Family. The book expands on key issues that immigrant Canadians are confronted with, a topic especially pertinent in the wake of global discussion around racial injustices in 2020.
Singh chronicles his family's unique journey from Punjab to Canada, weaving together the story of his father's migration across 40+ countries and five continents, to his mother's battle with cancer, with his own upbringing as a first-generation Sikh-Canadian.
"Growing up, my family didn't speak about our past," says Singh. "No one talked about where we came from and how we got to where we are now. After my mom's diagnosis, I wanted to explore a past that I felt disconnected from. Writing this book served as a way of processing heavy emotions while also preserving a part of my own history."
"Heartfelt and candid, Singh tells a story of complex family dynamics, life-threatening health struggles, and unrelenting hope. Keep Moving On is a ballad of resilience written for the children of immigrants," states Jasmin Kaur, author of 'When You Ask Me Where I'm Going' and the forthcoming 'If I Tell You The Truth.'
Noyz will also be releasing a four-track EP that serves as a soundtrack to the book. Fully funded through an Ontario Arts Council grant, the music takes the listener on a journey that parallels themes of race, mental health, intergenerational trauma, religion, and death discussed in the book.
Keep Moving On is currently available for pre-order from various online retailers such as Indigo, Barnes and Noble and Amazon. For a full list, please visit noyzhiphop.com. The book and the EP will both be released on November 30th, 2020.
