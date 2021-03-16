Canadian Hidden Treasure Helps Ease Skin-Care Routines From Winter to Spring

Unlike other clay masks on the market, Canadian Glacial Oceanic Clay has a soft, mouse-like texture that draws out impurities while locking in moisture, leaving skin smooth and hydrated. Created from centuries of flowing oceanic glaciers, Canadian Glacial Oceanic Clay is rich in nourishing sea minerals, including zinc, calcium and selenium, as well as vitamins A, E and F. While soothing and gently exfoliating skin upon application, this clay also promotes long-term healthy skin cell renewal for a lasting radiant complexion. It contains anti-inflammatory properties that help replenish skin's natural barrier, tighten pores and increase collagen production to reveal soft and youthful skin. While Winter is about nourishing and repairing skin, Spring is all about deep cleaning and protecting the skin from more sun-filled days ahead.

"This is Canada's best-kept beauty secret, and we are so proud to share this hidden treasure with the world", says Melanie, Chief Operating Officer at Bl'eau. "Through intensive research and a sustainable harvesting process that only occurs once a year, we have created a natural skin-care collection that incorporates this rare and transformative ingredient."

Bl'eau's all-natural skin-care collection is suitable for all skin types and incorporates Glacial Oceanic Clay and it's extracted ingredient, Glacial Oceanic Mineral Water, in all products. Products including Glacial Oceanic Clay Masks, Glacial Mineral Toner, Hydrating Glacial Moisturizing Cream and Hydrating Glacial Moisturizing Emulsion, can be seamlessly added into any Spring skin-care routine. All products are available for purchase in Canada and the United States through their website, www.bleaubeauty.com, and are now available for purchase at the Bl'eau store on amazon.ca and amazon.com.

About Bl'eau

Bl'eau is bringing innovative and safe skincare solutions to the market to help customers achieve radiant skin naturally and ethically. In addition to being cruelty-free and never tested on animals, all of Bl'eau's products are formulated without parabens, toxins, GMOs, TEA, DEA, synthetic chemicals, sulfates SLS and SLES, PEGs, Ethoxylate, Formaldehyde and mineral oils. Bl'eau works with the government of British Columbia to ensure the highest standard of eco-friendly sourcing. The company headquarters in Richmond, British Columbia.

